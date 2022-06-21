ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

New luxury ‘boutique cinema’ to open in downtown Boise with 11 upscale movie screens

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

A downtown Boise movie theater closed during the pandemic soon will be spiffed up, reinvented and reopened.

BoDo Cinema will revive the former Regal Edwards multiplex space at 760 W. Broad St., according to a media release. The 11-screen “luxury spot” will be operated by California-based Cinema West, which runs Village Cinema at The Village at Meridian.

The project will “transform the existing nine auditoriums, plus two new ones, into an upscale, boutique cinema,” according to the release.

BoDo Cinema is slated to open by holiday season or, if not, “very early” in 2023.

“The recent revitalization of Boise’s downtown has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to be a part of it by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the mix,” James Howard, executive director of Cinema West , said in a statement. “We have a proven reputation for bringing an upscale movie-going experience to our guests and can’t wait to give Boise’s downtown locals and visitors the same opportunity.”

BoDo Cinema will operate in a two-story building purchased by Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties — along with two other BoDo District buildings— in 2017. The boutique theater will be connected to The Warehouse Food Hall, owned by Hendricks’ sister company, Geronimo Hospitality Group. The food hall is scheduled to open July 12.

“Guests will be able to access the theater from inside The Warehouse Food Hall or from the street entrance on Broad Street,” according to a statement from Geronimo Hospitality Group. “There will be a shared hallway to allow access. Food or drink from The Warehouse won’t be allowed inside the theater as they’ll have their own food and beverage options.”

Other details from the media release:

▪ The existing nine auditoriums’ stadium seating will be updated with larger, wall-to-wall screens, and luxury electric recliners — as well as chaise loungers for two in the front rows.

▪ The two largest auditoriums will be upgraded with Cinema West’s proprietary Giant Screen amenity and immersive Dolby Atlas sound. Two VIP screening rooms will be added to the original nine auditoriums for private screenings and small gatherings.

▪ Each of the 11 screens will feature all-laser projection technology.

▪ BoDo Cinema’s lobby and common areas will be modernized to create a more “cosmopolitan atmosphere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Mgt_0gHqO1K200
The Edwards Boise Downtown theater, right, was a tenant in two of three BoDo buildings sold to a Wisconsin company in 2017. This photo was taken from a parking garage whose ground-floor business spaces were also part of the deal. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

