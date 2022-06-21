ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State sued over failure to release big donor deals

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A newspaper is suing to try to force Michigan State University to release agreements with two donors who are helping pay the salary of football coach Mel Tucker.

The Detroit Free Press says Michigan State won’t give up the documents, citing privacy. Attorney Herschel Fink says the deals clearly fall under the state’s public records law.

Michigan State has acknowledged that Matt Ishbia and Steve St. Andre have donated money to help meet a 10-year, $95 million contract for Tucker.

The Free Press lawyer says the public has a right to know what promises were made to get the donations.

Michigan State declined to comment on the lawsuit.

