Ohio State introduces new baseball coach Bill Mosiello
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bill Mosiello was introduced Tuesday as Ohio State’s next baseball head coach.
Mosiello has over 35 years of coaching experience at the high-level collegiate and minor league levels.
Over the course of his career, which includes stops at seven different Power 5 programs, Mosiello has coached over 90 major league players and his teams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances with five trips to the College World Series.
He comes to Ohio State after a nine-year stint as associate head coach at TCU where he helped guide the program to four consecutive appearances in the College World Series (2014-17) and seven NCAA Tournaments. The Horned Frogs won seven Big 12 titles in his nine seasons and Mosiello was also instrumental in recruiting three top 10 classes during in his time in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bill Mosiello timeline
2014-22 TCU Associate Head Coach
2012-13 Tennessee Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
2011 Arkansas Travelers Manager (Angels Double-A affiliate)
2009-10 Cedar Rapids Kernels Manager (Angels Single-A affiliate)
2008 Auburn Assistant Coach
2007 USC Assistant Coach
2005-06 Charleston RiverDogs Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)
2004 Battle Creek Yankees Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)
2003 Trenton Thunder Hitting Instructor (Yankees Double-A affiliate)
2001-02 Arizona State Assistant Coach
1996-00 Oklahoma Assistant Coach/Associate Head Coach
1995 Ole Miss Assistant Coach
1993-94 Tennessee Assistant Coach
1991-92 Cal State Fullerton Assistant Coach
1987-90 Cerritos College Assistant Coach
