Black Adam Teams Up With the Justice Society of America in New Promo Poster

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO