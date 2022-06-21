Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Clues on Where Cursed Energy Comes From

Netflix has confirmed that they are having conversations surrounding an advertisement supported tier of their service. Deadline reported that CCO Ted Sarandos spoke about the topic at Cannes Lions advertising conference. While there to accept the Entertainment Person of the Year award, the executive talked about a bunch of issues facing the future of the company. However, the idea of whether or not to include ads is not one of them. Sarandos made that plain, the only determination they're making over at the red brand is whether or not to own their ad platform or have an outside entity help run that. The CCO said, "If it becomes so important [that] we want to have control over it, we might." So, it's full steam ahead on that front. Users are mixed on the idea, a lot of people famously think that the money they spend on a streaming service should be used to supplement ad revenue, but the company doesn't quite believe that.

