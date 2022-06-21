Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

WAKEFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when an out-of-control pickup truck hit a bridge and overturned west of Milford Lake. The accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield in Clay County. The patrol reports a Dodge Ram was heading north on County Line Road near 2nd Road when the driver lost control. The pickup then hit a bridge and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.

WAKEFIELD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO