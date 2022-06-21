ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

All-State Football Game Scheduled for this Weekend

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Onalaska fullback Marshall Haight takes a pitch to the house against River View in the opening round of the 2B state tournament Nov. 13 at Centralia Tigers Stadium.

Though the season ended in the fall, football will briefly return for local athletes for the standout seniors that were selected for the Earl Barden West vs. East All-Star Classic to be played in Yakima this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Eight athletes from the Chronicle’s coverage area will compete in the game, with players from W.F. West, Black Hills, Toledo, Napavine, and Onalaska all represented.

Additionally, Toledo head coach Mike Christensen will serve as an assistant for the West team under head coach from North Kitsap Jeff Weible.

Read the list of area athletes competing in the Saturday game below.

EAST TEAM

Head Coach: Wiley Allred, Royal

  • Brock Guyette, W.F. West
  • Austin Imsland, Black Hills

WEST TEAM

Head Coach: Jeff Weible, North Kitsap

Assistant Coach: Mike Christensen, Toledo

  • Wyatt Nef, Toledo
  • Gavin Parker, Napavine
  • Lucas Dahl, Napavine
  • Marshall Haight, Onalaska
  • Ismael Baires, Onalaska
  • Joshill Tilton, Toledo

