Upper Cliff Park Closed for Rock Wall Repair
Josh Morrisey, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Marketing Assistant, No Phone Number Available
The outlook at the top of Cliff Park has been closed out of an abundance of caution as some sections of the rock wall surrounding it have begun to deteriorate, posing a possible safety risk.
Total scope, cost, and timeline of repair work has not yet been assessed. Parks and Recreation will post an update on this closure as soon as one is available.
