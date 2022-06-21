W.F. West’s Moore, Napavine’s Parker to Compete in All-State Baseball Series

W.F. West's Logan Moore releases a pitch against Tumwater in the 2A State Baseball Semifinals at Yakima County Stadium May 27.

Headlined by two all-area standouts, starting July 25, the All-State Baseball Series in Yakima will resume, featuring four teams from the top players from across the state and all classifications.

Napavine’s Gavin Parker, an all-area and first team all-league selection, will play on Team Adams — named after Mount Adams — under coach Cory Aitken from West Valley of Spokane. Parker is competing in the All-State football game on Saturday in Yakima, but will compete on Sunday in baseball.

On Team Baker — named for Mount Baker — W.F. West’s Logan Moore will compete also just on Sunday under coaches Mike Olson from Bonney Lake, Doug Montgomery of Ballard, and Keith Bosley of Nathan Hale.

The pair will get to represent their schools one more time before the summer ends this weekend in Yakima.