Large fish kill reported at Bear Creek Dog Park

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

After a dog park user notified the Columbia City Parks and Rec Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation investigated the cause of a large fish kill at an area dog park pong.

Officials say about a hundred fish reportedly died at the Bear Creek Dog Park due to a lack of oxygen in the water.

The pond is struggling to support life due to extreme heat, very little rain, and owners not picking up after their pets.

An oxygenator had been installed in the pond years ago, but it doesn't seem to be providing the animals all that they need.

The dead fish have since been cleaned out.

