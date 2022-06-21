Texas senator launches mental health, school safety bill

STATE OF TEXAS ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) launched a mental health initiative and school safety legislation almost a month after the devastating school shooting in Uvalde.

“What we’re trying do is prevent dangerous individuals from unleashing violence on their communities, and one way of achieving that goal is through more robust crisis intervention programs,” said the Office of Sen. Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn took Senate floor to detail his plan. Click here for the full video.

While 19 states across the nation have enacted some form of ‘Red Flag’ laws, Texas has not done so:

“We are not introducing a national ‘red flag’ law, but we are providing the availability of law enforcement-related grants to crisis intervention programs, whether you adopted a ‘red flag’ program or not.”

Sen. Cornyn said while this bill may not please all, his goal is make compromises while getting results.

