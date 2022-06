DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced that they have reached an agreement for moving forward together. “A little over a week ago, I said that it was time for a change at the top of our city government,” Mayor Johnson said. “I still believe we need change. But after some serious and frank discussions with our city manager, I believe he is ready to make the necessary changes to address issues that are critically important to our residents.”

