Get ready to make a splash on Summoner’s Rift, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has officially unveiled the game’s newest champion: Nilah, the Joy Unbound. This unique bot lane melee carry will be shaking up the meta with a kit filled to the brim with new abilities that are sure to make waves among the player base. Nilah is a very mobile champion that is most powerful when dashing around enemies while dealing a ton of area-of-effect damage along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO