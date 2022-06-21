ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embrace an oversized silhouette with a Balenciaga blazer like Kylie Jenner

By Daniel Mcintyre For Mailonline.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kylie Jenner looks effortlessly glamorous in her latest Instagram post where she showcased her endless pins and designer wardrobe.

The lip-kit mogul, 24, is posing up a storm in an oversized blazer by Balenciaga, teamed with MM6 Maison Margiela leather shorts, sparkling Balenciaga heels and a Hermes crocodile leather Kelly bag.

No wardrobe is complete without a staple blazer and this jacket ticks all the boxes. It features notch lapels, a single-breasted front and longline silhouette.

The makeup maven looked picture-perfect, accentuating her visage with pink blush, smokey eyeshadow, and her trademark nude lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3yKi_0gHppr5d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YW6Gb_0gHppr5d00
Endless pins: Kylie Jenner smoldered on Instagram as she posed in a Balenciaga blazer with a Maison Margiela leather skirt and Balenciaga pumps 

Balenciaga is one of the most in-demand fashion brands at the moment thanks to Demna Gvasalia, who took the reins in 2015.

The Georgian designer who co-founded Vetements has given the storied couture house a new lease on life with his numerous street-style inspired looks that mix in pop culture references, athletic wear and dramatic tailoring for a really unique look.

Add this oversize blazer to your wardrobe and take your style to the next level with its bold silhouette. Shop the blazer for $2190, or recreate Kylie's style with one of these five fashion finds that are just as fabulous with out that designer price.

