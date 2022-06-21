Embrace an oversized silhouette with a Balenciaga blazer like Kylie Jenner

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner looks effortlessly glamorous in her latest Instagram post where she showcased her endless pins and designer wardrobe.

The lip-kit mogul, 24, is posing up a storm in an oversized blazer by Balenciaga, teamed with MM6 Maison Margiela leather shorts, sparkling Balenciaga heels and a Hermes crocodile leather Kelly bag.

No wardrobe is complete without a staple blazer and this jacket ticks all the boxes. It features notch lapels, a single-breasted front and longline silhouette.

The makeup maven looked picture-perfect, accentuating her visage with pink blush, smokey eyeshadow, and her trademark nude lipstick.

Endless pins: Kylie Jenner smoldered on Instagram as she posed in a Balenciaga blazer with a Maison Margiela leather skirt and Balenciaga pumps

Balenciaga is one of the most in-demand fashion brands at the moment thanks to Demna Gvasalia, who took the reins in 2015.

The Georgian designer who co-founded Vetements has given the storied couture house a new lease on life with his numerous street-style inspired looks that mix in pop culture references, athletic wear and dramatic tailoring for a really unique look.

Add this oversize blazer to your wardrobe and take your style to the next level with its bold silhouette. Shop the blazer for $2190, or recreate Kylie's style with one of these five fashion finds that are just as fabulous with out that designer price.

