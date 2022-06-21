ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff Seeking Input on Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Flagstaff is soliciting community review and feedback on the Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan draft. The Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan’s purpose is to design a trail system for implementation in the Observatory Mesa Natural Area and the adjacent properties owned by Lowell Observatory and the Coconino National...

SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. A request for design review for a perimeter wall on an already approved apartment complex, a request for design review for a coffee shop in a C-2 (heavy commercial) zoned property, a request for a zone change and general plan amendment from various zoning designations to CF (community facility) on various school district, County and City-owned parcels and a zoning ordinance text amendment to sections 410, 411, 412, 413, 414, 415, 416, 425, and 428 regarding public utility facilities and conditional uses.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff to end sandbag efforts for Museum Fire flood area

The City of Flagstaff will end its Museum Fire flood area sandbag efforts in the coming weeks throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. According to officials, residents are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible. Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Mayor Gives Updates on COVID and Possible Roundabout

Last night’s city council meeting had a full agenda and many topics were covered. During the Mayor’s update, Mayor Diak reported that our community is still in a ‘low-risk’ category in regards to COVID-19 cases. Coconino County overall is at a moderate level still, and is...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed: Cottonwood historic property tour, landmarking and the 2022 certified local government grant submittal timeline and proposed projects.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire June 23rd Updates

Some monsoonal moisture was received across both fire perimeters yesterday but did not bring noteworthy rain. However, thunderstorms are expected to progress throughout the week, bringing more rain to the area. With the present cloud cover, higher humidity, and cooler temperatures, conditions are not expected to support fire spread. Some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

As of 3 p.m. on June 17, 2022, Coconino County entered Stage 3 Fire Restrictions. The restrictions apply for all of Coconino County. Fire restrictions are enacted to help protect public health and safety by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires. This ordinance applies to unincorporated areas, namely that part...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

New ambulance service coming to area of Yavapai County plagued by emergency response issues

PRESCOTT, AZ — A northern Arizona community that has expressed concern about emergency response times and lack of resources will soon be getting more ambulances. The Arizona Department of Health Services issued a Certificate of Necessity to Priority Ambulance for emergency and non-emergency service to most of Yavapai County and portions of Coconino and Maricopa Counties, the company said Wednesday.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
nhonews.com

Navajo Nation president meets with residents affected by fires

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On June 15, Navajo Nation administration officials and Coconino Board of Supervisors Lena Fowler and Judy Begay met with Navajo residents affected by the Pipeline and Haywire fires located north of Flagstaff. While the Navajo Nation does not currently have any communities under evacuation, health officials...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking lateral and recruit applicants to join our outstanding team of men and women of the Prescott Valley Police Department. Enjoy working in a challenging, diverse environment with a great benefit package to include: paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and one of the highest pay in the quad-cities area.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Flagstaff 2022

Mostly known for being the gateway to the San Francisco Peaks, a great stop on the way to Grand Canyon National Park and being surrounded by surreally beautiful desert landscapes, mountains and ponderosa pine forests the laid-back, quirky Arizona city is fast becoming an awesome travel destination in its own right. Not just for outdoor adventurers, it has an offbeat charm and plenty to keep other visitors happy, including popular farm-to-table eateries, craft breweries, a new ale trail, a vibrant shopping scene and Old West and Route 66 landmarks. There’s also a way to make your stay equally as fun-loving and creative, by staying in one of these cool and unusual hotels in Flagstaff, Arizona…
SignalsAZ

Donate Blood for Braden

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 8:00 am-12:00 pm, Taylor Hicks Elementary is asking the community to donate blood at the Blood For Braden Blood Drive at Arizona Hot Tub Company in Prescott Valley. Braden Kasten, nickname Baubus, is a 5-year-old boy from Prescott who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid...
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

State OK's second ambulance company for Prescott Valley area. Here's why response times are expected to improve

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Arizona officials have approved a second ambulance company to operate in the Prescott Valley area. This comes after years of fighting between the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and ambulance giant AMR. CAFMA has been critical of AMR's response times, claiming that they've been forced to transport patients themselves, sometimes in personal vehicles, because AMR's ambulances aren't available.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Summer racing returns to Arizona Downs

The schedule is out, and the track is ready for the return of live horse racing. The majesty and excitement of horse racing will return to Prescott Valley this weekend as Arizona Downs opens for the season. With new amenities and live racing scheduled twice a week through September, general...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for June 23 thru 27

Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, & Dewey-Humboldt. Summer Solstice was on June 21st bringing the longest day of the year and the official start of Summer!. Plus, as we near the end of June weather events have started shifting...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Help Identify This Person – Yavapai Silent Witness

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Deputy Chief of Police Graduates from FBI National Academy

Two hundred and fifty-four law enforcement officers, including the city of Sedona’s very own Deputy Chief Stephanie Foley, graduated on June 9, 2022, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. The 282nd session consisted of men and women from 47 states and included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, four military organizations, and nine federal civilian organizations.
SEDONA, AZ

