ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tolls going up on the Golden Bridge starting July 1

By CHARLES SWANSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Bay commuters already reeling from recent spikes in the price of gasoline are about to encounter another cost increase if they drive to San Francisco via the Golden Gate Bridge. The Golden...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in the east Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. near Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: 6 wildfires burning in the Bay Area

Five wildfires started Thursday in the Bay Area, while an older fire on the Peninsula is in the mopping-up stage. The map above shows the approximate locations, as given by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 1 / Timm Fire. Reported around 2:15 p.m. north of Vacaville. As...
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Valley

Big section of Vietnamese plaza in San Jose lands Bay Area buyer

SAN JOSE — A big section of the high-profile Vietnam Town commercial center near downtown San Jose has been bought by a real estate investment group from the Bay Area. The investors paid $20 million for a building at 939 Story Road, part of a center of shops, restaurants and offices, documents filed on June 22 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Golden Bridge#Golden Gate Bridge#License Plate Accounts
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Housing construction permit pace picks up in Solano County

The pace of new housing projects under review continues to accelerate in Vallejo with 2,141 residential building permits under various stages of review. . The totals include both single family dwellings and multi-family units. The numbers compare to the entire 2021 fiscal year, when the city issued only 37 residential...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Bold Italic

This Is San Francisco’s Smallest Official Park — and You’ve Probably Walked Right Past It

Like I said: You may have walked by past it and been oblivious to what sat just behind a cast-iron fence. Mary Ellen Pleasant Park (at 1501–1699 Octavia Street) comprises, in total, six giant eucalyptus trees and a concrete plaque adjacent to the sidewalk — all of which measures just over one acre. Nevertheless, the small green space still offers the best of park qualities: quiet shade, vistas (if you look up,) and a unique piece of San Francisco history. The park is a small stretch along Octavia Street between Bush and Sutter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fires keep crews busy as extreme heat cooks Bay Area

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Extremely high temperatures cooked every corner of the Bay Area today and temperatures remained well above normal throughout, Tuesday night. In Napa, it reached 104 degrees but it's not the heat that's the only concern.The Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County forced evacuations and injured a firefighter as it raced up the hill near Redwood City. Firefighters were not getting any help from Mother Nature as temperatures soared into the high 90's and low 100s."This is a very atypical day in San Mateo County," said Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox with Cal Fire San Mateo Division. "We...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

CEO of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Kristie A. Hubacker is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. My professional journey started young with several odd jobs. I quickly grew into management roles and by 19 I was managing kitchens and working as a pastry chef. Always carrying...
SONOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy