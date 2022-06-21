ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woes

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abusG_0gHpVIZ000

Hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots stood in perfect lines in the scorching Texas sun at Dallas Love Field on Tuesday, holding signs that blamed Southwest management for delays and cancellations that have upset passengers.

Every once in a while, a motorist would honk or yell encouragement. Most passengers made a beeline for the security checkpoint inside the terminal.

The protest, which the union said drew up to 1,300 pilots, was the latest example of airline workers trying to put pressure on companies by taking their demands for higher pay directly to the flying public.

Federal law makes it nearly impossible for airline unions to conduct legal strikes. Contract negotiations tend to drag out — often for years. Southwest's flight attendants have been working under an old contract since 2018.

That slow pace causes unions to look for creative ways to put pressure on management. Sometimes they vote to authorize a strike — Alaska Airlines pilots did that last month — even though there is little chance that they will walk off the job.

Last week, the Air Line Pilots Association, or ALPA, posted an open letter to Delta Air Lines customers, saying its members empathized with travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled, and blaming Delta management. The union said Delta has scheduled more flights than it has pilots to fly, and pilots were working record overtime hours.

Earlier this month, American Airlines pilots picketed near the New York Stock Exchange, and before that, at major airports. Some held signs such as, “Frustrated with AA? So are we.”

Airline unions are hoping to take advantage of strong demand for travel this summer to win increases in wages and benefits.

United Airlines reached agreement with ALPA last month. Terms have not been disclosed, but they likely included higher pay — United's CEO called it an industry-leading proposal. The deal still needs to be ratified by pilots.

Two regional subsidiaries of American will give pilots a wage premium of 50% through August 2024 in addition to longer-term increase. So-called regional carriers, which operate American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express flights, are being hit hardest by a shortage of pilots.

On Tuesday at Love Field, which is next to Southwest headquarters, pilots in crisp white short-sleeved shirts with epaulets on their shoulders stood at attention, holding signs that read “Southwest's operation: From first to worse," and “Our passengers and pilots deserve better.”

Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, the union for the airline’s 9,000 pilots, said work has turned into a “flightmare” for pilots because of over-scheduling.

“It’s a struggle every day out there. Our fatigue rates reflect that,” he said. In the first five months of this year, Southwest pilots reported feeling fatigued at more than triple the rate of a year ago, according to figures from the union, which says this raises safety concerns.

Southwest said in a brief statement that it respects the right of employees to express their opinions, “and we do not anticipate any disruption in service as a result of this single demonstration.” The airline declined to comment on the union's concerns.

Neither the union nor the company would discuss wages or other bargaining topics.

Dallas-based Southwest has been hiring pilots since last year to replace those who took buyouts that the airline offered in 2020, when the pandemic caused air travel to plummet. The union says pilots are not being fairly compensated for handling extra flights, and that Southwest uses outdated crew-scheduling technology that makes it hard for the airline to recover from even minor hiccups.

Southwest, the nation's fourth-biggest airline, suffered through high cancellation rates last summer and again in early October, when weather-related cancellations in Florida cascaded into a dayslong, nationwide meltdown. It has performed better more recently, including over the Memorial Day weekend.

It is hard if not impossible to know whether picketing at airports helps unions at the bargaining table.

Pilots enjoy particular respect from travelers, and when they picket in full uniform, “they create a powerful image” that travelers remember, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst with Atmosphere Research Group.

Harteveldt said pilots currently have leverage in negotiations because of a pilot shortage and widespread flight delays and cancellations.

“But timing is everything in these negotiations," he said. “If the economy has a significant slowdown and airlines see business fall off and scale back their flying, then the leverage pilots have today may be gone.”

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Southwest Airlines#Dallas Love Field#Delta Air Lines
The Independent

Airlines ordered to cancel summer flights now to avoid holiday misery

Airlines have been ordered by the government to cancel flights for July and August now to “de-risk the summer” for tens of thousands of passengers.The Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have warned carriers to trim schedules now to avoid the misery of flights cancelled at short notice.In a joint letter to airlines, they say: “Cancellations at the earliest possibility to deliver a more robust schedule are better for consumers than late-notice on-the-day cancellations.”The instruction means that many Britons with trips already booked for July, August and September will find their flights cancelled. They will need...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

The return of the zeppelin? A Spanish airline just struck a deal for ten low-emission airships

A Spanish airline, Air Nostrum, has ordered ten hybrid airships, called Airlander, from a company building environmentally-friendly zeppelins. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, according to a report from CNN. UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) developed the Airlander to drastically cut aviation emissions, with the company saying its airships cuts emissions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Airlines cancelled nearly 1,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded and luggage piled up at airports across the the country. Thousands more trips were scrapped across the globe as the summer travel season kicks off. Now for the bad news: Airline analysts say delays and cancellations are...
LIFESTYLE
liveandletsfly.com

Rumor: American Airlines May Eliminate Free Standby For Non-Elites

In the airline industry, there is no such thing as a permanent change. A very trusted source shares that American Airlines is considering eliminating complimentary standby for passengers without AAdvantage elite status. While not surprising, it would mark a customer-unfriendly move and likely mark the first step on the road toward the reintroduction of change fees.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy