Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. More than 6 inches of rain drenched metro Detroit in just a few hours in late June 2021. The historic storm left residents with basements full of water and flooded freeways. The heavy rainfall from June 25th and 26th overwhelmed the design capacity of the region’s wastewater system and made surface flooding and basement backups inevitable. Those are the findings of a new report by the Independent Investigative Team reviewing the historic storms last year. The report also says operational problems like electrical issues at the Freud pumping station that prevented all pumps from operating during the storm likely worsened flooding in streets and basements. The report also makes recommendations such as making modifications at the Conner Creek pumping station and fostering regional coordination to prevent future flood damage. The panel presented its final report this week to the Great Lakes Water Authority Board of Directors. Suzanne Coffey is the interim chief executive officer of the authority. She says it’s likely we will continue to see more intense storms.

