Lucas County, OH

Lucas County committee improperly holds part of meeting in secret

By By David Jacobs and Mike Sigov / The Blade
 2 days ago

A Lucas County citizens levy review committee improperly met in secret for part of its public meeting Tuesday to review proposed Imagination Station and Toledo Lucas County Public Library levy proposals and as a result, will reconvene to revisit the topics covered outside of the public’s view, a county spokesman said.

The Lucas County citizens levy review committee Tuesday approved a motion to submit to the board a draft resolution to declare it necessary to renew a five-year, 0.17-mill tax levy that accounts for 25 to 28 percent of the nonprofit hands-on science museum’s $5.4 million operating budget. The 0.17-mills would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $5.21 a year. A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property valuation.

On Tuesday, the attending seven members of the nine-member committee approved the motion unanimously, without discussion — with one member, Jesus Salas, abstaining — after an executive session following a presentation by Lori Hauser, the museum’s executive director.

Committee member Sarah Skow, who led the meeting in the absence of Committee Chairman Tom Susor, said the executive session was held to discuss whether to postpone the vote on that matter and on the necessity to review a Toledo Lucas County Public Library levy renewal request proposal.

A Blade reporter in attendance Tuesday questioned the legality of the executive session. After The Blade pressed for the specific legal reason that would allow for the committee to meet behind closed doors out of the view of the public and media, county communications project manager Sarah Elms confirmed that the executive session was not proper.

“Upon reviewing this, that is not a valid reason to go into executive session,” Ms. Elms said Tuesday evening. “So what we are going to do is reconvene that committee so that they can hold the deliberations that they had in that executive session out in the public again.”

The determination that the executive session was “not permissible” was made in consultation with a representative of the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, who was not in attendance at the meeting, Ms. Elms said. “That was realized after the fact,” she said.

“This is a volunteer board that comes together, and they didn’t take any action in the [executive] session,” she said. “It’s a mistake, and we’re going to do a do-over on it.”

The date of time of the new meeting had not been determined Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Elms, who was present at the meeting, had said that she “believed” the committee members had a right to hold an executive session and that she was “sure they [had] done it before.”

After the vote, Ms. Skow — installed June 14 as Toledo Bar Association president — refused to comment on the review committee’s vote Tuesday, as did every other attending committee member.

The Imagination Station is asking the public for continued support as soon as the Nov. 8 election, about a year after voters had rejected a levy proposal. In November, 2021, a replacement levy that would have increased the museum levy from 0.17 to 0.1975 mills failed by about 51 percent to 49 percent.

When reached on the phone before the meeting, Ms. Hauser, the museum’s executive director, said she expects the voters to approve the proposed tax renewal.

“The community has been very supportive of this science center,” Ms. Hauser said. “...We're also trying to be fiscally responsible with what we're asking for – just a straight renewal.”

Ms. Hauser said the passage of the levy would allow the science center to continue its programs, traveling exhibitions, outreach in the community, particularly at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo, city parks, and in Lucas County.

She noted that the center also offers free access for Lucas County children every Saturday, as well as daily discounts Tuesday through Sunday. The programs include the ones for children of early age and those for adults, extreme science demonstrations, school and homeschool projects, and field trips, according to its website.

Should the renewal levy fail to pass, the science center would have to cut some of the programs and traveling exhibits, Ms. Hauser said.

The center welcomed its 2-millionth guest last year since opening on Oct. 10, 2009.

Since opening, Imagination Station has undergone a $10 million renovation, adding in 2020 the KeyBank Discovery Theater, an 8,200-square-foot entertainment center with a 4K, 3D-capable screen. Since reopening last year, the theater has shown several movies, including Top Gun, The Polar Express, and just before last Halloween, it screened the original Scream.

In other business, the levy review committee approved a motion to submit to the board of commissioners a draft resolution to declare it necessary to renew a five-year, 3.7-mill tax library levy that accounts for at least 55 percent of the library's $46 million operating budget.

That library levy proposal first was announced May 23 and also is envisioned for the Nov. 8 ballot.

The 3.7 mills would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $116.81 a year.

The motion was approved also unanimously, with one member abstaining. In this case, it was Michelle Klinger who abstained.

The 3.7-mill library levy — 2.9-mill renewal and 0.8-mill additional — was passed Nov 8, 2016. The levy generated nearly $25 million annually or about $5 million more than what the 2.9-mill issue provided. The library system continued collecting only on the 2.9-mill levy through 2017, with the additional millage added in the 2018 tax year.

Mark Reiter, Lucas County public information officer, said that the issue of placing the Imagination Station and library levies on the ballot would come before the board of commissioners on Tuesday or sometime in July.

Toledo, OH
