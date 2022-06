Due to the extreme heat and the recent unfortunate death of a hiker, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has an emergency closure order and new time restrictions on hiking and trail walking. Effective immediately and until further notice, all hiking and trail walking at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be limited to the hours of sunrise to 10:00-am. All visitors must exit the trails and Mount Scott Road by that time.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO