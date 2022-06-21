ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Mexicans 6 months and older approved for COVID-19 vaccine

By Nick Catlin
KOAT 7
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Department of Health has approved vaccinations for New Mexicans aged 6 months through 4 years old. The two available COVID-19 vaccines for this age group are the Modena and Pfizer...

www.koat.com

