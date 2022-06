OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 480 will soon be closed in some sections for one month. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, I-480 westbound from Dodge Street to 17th Street will be closed started July 5 at 9 a.m. to August 5 at 9 p.m. The 13th and 14th...

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO