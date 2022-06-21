ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo City Council upholds fireworks ban; establishes climate fund

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 2 days ago

Toledo City Council voted 11-0 Tuesday to approve an opt-out of House Bill 172, which loosens laws involving use of consumer-grade fireworks that through council’s action will remain banned in the city.

Council's vote reaffirms an existing ban on discharging, igniting, and exploding fireworks in the city of Toledo. The city joins a growing list of cities around the state that have opted out of a new state law before it goes into effect on July 1.

During last week’s agenda review meeting, both the Toledo fire and police departments lobbied to council to approve the opt-out ordinance, citing a number of fireworks incidents that have caused injury and property damage in recent years.

Had Toledo not opted out, the new law would allow for discharge of fireworks on July 3, 4, and 5, as well as the weekends before and after the Fourth of July. It will also permit fireworks on Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, and Diwali.

The Toledo Municipal Code states that fireworks violations in the city can carry a first-degree misdemeanor charge with fines of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months.

Council also approved 11-0 Tuesday a change to the municipal code that establishes an “Environmental Protection and Climate Resilience Commission” and the “One Percent for the Environment Program.”

According to the ordinance, the commission will be made up of members appointed by the mayor and confirmed by council and will see representation from residents of each council district, one for academic institutions, one for a metropark or land conservation group, two from a statewide group, a member older than 55, a youth member between the ages of 12 and 18, one from the business sector, three from local environmental groups, and two from labor groups.

The commission will establish a prepared annual ordinance to go to council and will include environmental projects that could focus on issues such as water quality, sustainability, recycling and solid waste disposal, energy efficiency, and workforce development.

Appointees will not be compensated and will serve two-year terms, with the exception of the youth representative, who will serve a one-year term.

“We have now signaled to this community, to the world, that we care so much about our environment, we care so much about what the environmental impacts of the lack of trees, or the lack of access to resources that exist,” Councilman Nick Komives said after the ordinance passed. “These types of things are things that this commission can address.”

The commission will be tasked with coming up with ways to use the new 1 percent fund, which will become a line in the general fund.

"I hope that generations from now we will be able to look forward to see all of these wonderful investments, drip by drip, project by project, that have gone to reinforce and state our values that the environment is important,” Councilman Sam Melden said at a news conference before the council meeting.

The funding will come from the capital improvement budget, structured similarly to the 1 percent for the arts program.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was not at the meeting, but Deputy Mayor Abby Arnold expressed the administration’s strong support for the ordinance.

"Today is an important first step in making the environment and the future of our city a priority,” she said at Tuesday’s news conference. “The administration is excited to do the work necessary to create a climate action plan and a resiliency plan to make sure we're prepared for the future.”

Councilman Vanice Williams was absent from the meeting.

Blade Staff Writer Sylvan Lebrun contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

