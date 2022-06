First and foremost, Boise is amazing. I had the pleasure of getting up here from San Antonio, Texas after accepting a job here in Boise in October of 2021 and it's been nothing short of fantastic. Where do I even begin? The views of the mountains, the incredible weather (even if snow is an entirely new thing to me), the people, the nightlife... I mean, I could go on and on.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO