Harrisburg, PA

Crime Victims, Families Rally In Harrisburg In Support Of Impeachment Investigation Of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjUVU_0gHoJuW900

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Crime victims and their families traveled to Harrisburg on Tuesday. They are supporting an impeachment investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

About two dozen people held a rally in the capitol building. They are backing three state Republicans who are pushing for Krasner to be impeached.

State Rep. Martina White of Northeast Philadelphia organized a bus trip to the rally.

“Let me be clear that his actions have real consequences. This is about the lives of the many men and women and children who have experienced the tragedy and hurt that is a direct result of the dereliction of his duties as the district attorney. He has been coddling criminals rather than holding them accountable for their actions,” White said.

Impeachment for Krasner could be a long shot. The Pennsylvania State House would have to have a majority to approve impeachment.

We reached out to the DA’s office for comment. They say, in part, “Pennsylvania House Republicans want a distraction from decades of failed governance that have led to economic inequality and the gun violence crisis.”

CBS Philly

Thousands Protest Outside Philadelphia City Hall After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been nationwide protests in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Chopper 3 was over a large protest outside City Hall Friday night. From there, a march started to Independence Hall and then returned. A huge crowd of people pounded the pavement in support of abortion rights. Holding signs that read “my body, my choice,” thousands of people marched in Center City. Many showed anger and disappointment. A huge crowd of supporters of abortion rights are gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall ahead of a march @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/U1Ju8RNgzY — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 24, 2022 “I think it’s really...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —In North Philadelphia, a man was shot five times at 22nd and Toronto Streets early Sunday morning. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, where doctors have stabilized his injuries. Police checked out the scene but did not find a weapon or make any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

1 shot and killed in York City

YORK, Pa. — One person died early on Sunday at York Hospital and another was injured after being shot on Saturday night. Following the shooting, both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims, a 38-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., according to the county coroner's office.
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Funeral Services For Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson Begin Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A viewing service will be held for fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson on Sunday. The Philadelphia Fire Department released the logistical information for the funeral of Lt. Sean Williamson earlier this week. He died during a building collapse after a fire in the city’s Fairhill section last weekend. Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, was assigned to Ladder 18 in the Nicetown, Tioga section. He also served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the fire department. A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday. You can watch the procession and funeral streaming on CBS News...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Attorneys Charged with Legal Fee Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Scott E. Diamond, 62, of Philadelphia, PA, and Jesse M. Cohen, 42, of Los Angeles, CA, were charged together on Friday by Information with one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Diamond was an attorney who was a partner in a Philadelphia law firm, and Cohen was an associate in the same law firm. The firm specialized in complex commercial litigation, representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters, and representing insurance companies in insurance subrogation matters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 2 Men Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in South Philadelphia has left two men injured on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of South 7th Street around 4:20 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. He was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his right ankle and placed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital, according to police. Authorities say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Drivers Train In Bensalem For Shot At International Bus Roadeo In Minneapolis

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — SEPTA drivers were in Bensalem, Bucks County on Saturday to put their skills to the test. It is all part of the SEPTA Bus and Maintenance Roadeo. The drivers navigated obstacle courses for the right to represent SEPTA on public transit’s biggest stage. The winner moves on to the International Bus Roadeo in Minneapolis in April 2023. Family, friends and other SEPTA employees were there to cheer the drivers on.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

First Responders, Family, Friends Attend Viewing For Fallen Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family, friends, and fellow first responders gathered Sunday to pay their final respects to fallen Philadelphia firefighter Lieutenant Sean Williamson, who was killed in the line of duty in the city’s Fairhill section. It was a somber day at his viewing in South Philadelphia. Lt. Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, rushed to put out a fire at a pizza shop when about an hour later, the building collapsed. You can watch the procession and funeral streaming on CBS News Philly on Monday. “It’s a terrible tragedy,” Giovanna Cavalivere, a family friend, said. A final goodbye. “You say goodnight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
