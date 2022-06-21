Crime Victims, Families Rally In Harrisburg In Support Of Impeachment Investigation Of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Crime victims and their families traveled to Harrisburg on Tuesday. They are supporting an impeachment investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

About two dozen people held a rally in the capitol building. They are backing three state Republicans who are pushing for Krasner to be impeached.

State Rep. Martina White of Northeast Philadelphia organized a bus trip to the rally.

“Let me be clear that his actions have real consequences. This is about the lives of the many men and women and children who have experienced the tragedy and hurt that is a direct result of the dereliction of his duties as the district attorney. He has been coddling criminals rather than holding them accountable for their actions,” White said.

Impeachment for Krasner could be a long shot. The Pennsylvania State House would have to have a majority to approve impeachment.

We reached out to the DA’s office for comment. They say, in part, “Pennsylvania House Republicans want a distraction from decades of failed governance that have led to economic inequality and the gun violence crisis.”