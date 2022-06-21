Villager arrested in golf cart on U.S. 301 after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

A pair with drugs was arrested after running a red light at a busy intersection. Curtis Casey Ingram, 34, of Dade City, was at the wheel of a blue Kia Forte at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472 after disobeying the red light, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Ingram’s license has been suspended and he has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. A container of marijuana was found near the vehicle’s gear shifter. Also found in the vehicle was a vape pen and THC oil.
