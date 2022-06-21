ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Villager arrested in golf cart on U.S. 301 after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villager was arrested in a golf cart on U.S. 301 after leaving Lake Sumter Landing. James Salera, 57, who lives at 1223 Addison Ave. in the Village of Glenbrook, was at the wheel of the golf...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

Guest
2d ago

Wow…that beats all excuses…his father died..hu?? Really???? What has that got to do with him driving like that heee. Two drinks??? That’s an old excuse…..

Reply
2
Related
villages-news.com

Woman injured in crash at roundabout at Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was injured Thursday morning in a crash at the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Lake Sumter Landing. The woman had been southbound on Morse Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. when she entered the roundabout and her tire struck a curb, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle hit a tree and would up facing northbound on Morse Boulevard.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after confrontation in love triangle

A Leesburg woman was arrested after discovering her man friend was “officially a couple” with another woman. Leesburg police officers went Monday morning to the Arbours of Silver Lake Apartments where they arrested 24-year-old Denaria Anderson on charges of domestic battery, battery and criminal mischief. The arrest followed...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect arrested in parking lot of Barnes & Noble in The Villages

A driver who was suspected of operating a vehicle while impaired was arrested at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 30, of Eustis, was pulled over in a gray Hyundai SUV at the bookstore parking lot at about 7 p.m. Monday when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a complaint of a reckless driver. The Columbus, Ohio native had “very constricted pupils” and was having “involuntary body tremors in his legs,” according to an arrest report. He claimed he had taken Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen for a toothache.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Pair with drugs arrested after running red light at busy intersection

A pair with drugs was arrested after running a red light at a busy intersection. Curtis Casey Ingram, 34, of Dade City, was at the wheel of a blue Kia Forte at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472 after disobeying the red light, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Ingram’s license has been suspended and he has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. A container of marijuana was found near the vehicle’s gear shifter. Also found in the vehicle was a vape pen and THC oil.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart
850wftl.com

Man armed with gun and extra ammo stopped at Disney Springs

Police in Orlando are reporting that security guards at Disney Springs prevented a man armed with a gun and extra ammo from entering the Disney amusement area. The incident occurred on May 27 near one of the parking garages. Officials say 35-year-old Aaron Josue Lopez of Royal Palm Beach walked...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Orlando man suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas turns himself in

EUSTIS, Fla. – An Orlando man turned himself in to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas, according to an arrest affidavit. Gonzalo V. Almanza, 28, is one of two men suspected of stealing $1,854 worth of gas from a Circle K in Eustis back in April.
fox13news.com

Bodies of both cave divers in Buford Springs recovered after three teen witnesses call 911

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Rescue and recovery teams said they found the second body of a diver more than 130 feet deep in Buford Springs, the sheriff's office reported Thursday. The first diver was found dead the day before. Three teenagers witnessed the men arriving at the Hernando County park Wednesday around 11 a.m., according to investigators. The teens – a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds – arrived two hours earlier to swim and hang out by the water.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Judge deals blow to couple fighting to keep little white cross in The Villages

A judge has dealt a blow to a couple fighting to keep a little white cross on display at their home in The Villages. Judge Michelle Morley has ruled in favor of Community Development District 8 in its protracted legal battle with Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove. She dismissed their most-recent counter complaint.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Daily South

Ocala Is the Gorgeous, Adventure-Filled Florida Town You've Never Heard Of

When Southerners close their eyes and imagine paradise, it often looks a little (OK, a lot) like a Florida beach. Sugar-white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, sea oats swaying in the wind, and there you have it: picture-perfect Florida. One of the downsides to our obsession with Florida's coastline is that it can blind us to interior destinations that are just as worthy of a visit as their seaside counterparts.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County crash kills one person and sends three people to the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one person dead and three people in critical condition. Wednesday evening, two cars collided on County Road 42. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were negotiating the same curve in the roadway, one car veered left into the westbound lanes of the roadway. That caused the left car to rotate counterclockwise until coming to a stop.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy