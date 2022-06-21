ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Women Back in Greene County Following Arizona Arrest

By Logan Weber
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women from Springfield have been returned to the Greene County area following their arrest in May for a custody dispute. Brittany Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, were...

