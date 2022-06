If you want to prevent bookmark editing in Google Chrome on a Windows 11/10 computer, then this post is helpful. Once you have done this, you won’t be able to add a new bookmark, modify (edit), or delete existing bookmarks in the Chrome browser. The hotkeys and options to bookmark the current tab and bookmark all tabs won’t work. Bookmark this tab icon will also be gone from the Omnibox of Chrome browser. In addition to that, you can’t rename or delete a bookmark folder in the bookmark manager or use the edit, delete, cut, add page, and add folder right-click menu options of the Chrome browser. All such options will either be greyed out or removed from Google Chrome.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO