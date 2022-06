COLUMBUS, Ohio – Grace Kim, a four-year student-athlete as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, will wrap up her collegiate career in 2022 as a graduate transfer at Ohio State. Kim, a four-time member of the NFHCA National Academic Squad and team captain in 2021, played in 64 games for Duke from 2018-21 and started 49 times. She was a mainstay in the lineup for her final three seasons, starting 49 consecutive games from 2019-21 while helping the Blue Devils to five shutouts during that time.

