Dekalb County, GA

Deadly crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition, 3 more injured

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly one-vehicle wreck. (Matt Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly one-vehicle wreck.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the 6000 block of Rock Springs Road.

Officials believe that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a curve.

The driver died at the scene. One passenger is in critical condition. Three others we not seriously hurt.

The identities of the driver and the passengers have not been released.

