Deadly crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition, 3 more injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly one-vehicle wreck.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the 6000 block of Rock Springs Road.
Officials believe that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a curve.
The driver died at the scene. One passenger is in critical condition. Three others we not seriously hurt.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The identities of the driver and the passengers have not been released.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 3