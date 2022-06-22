ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs fan banned from Avalanche events after spreading ashes on ice

By KMGH Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVGMs_0gHo5bJL00

DENVER — Thousands of fans will fill Ball Arena when the Avalanche return to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday. One fan will be with them in spirit.

Ryan Clark lost his best friend Kyle Stark unexpectedly in December of 2021. The two were best friends for over a decade and loved attending the Avs games together at Ball Arena. The two were so close; Stark was the best man at Clark's wedding.

After Stark's funeral, his parents invited Clark to an Avs game at Ball Arena. He decided to honor his friend in the best way he could.

He asked Stark's parents if they could bring some of his ashes to the game. Before it started, Clark went up to the glass and spread some of the ashes over the ice.

"We had him in a little baggie. We got Kyle over the glass and into the ice. An usher had come up to me and was like, 'Hey dude, what was that?' and I said, 'Well, to be honest with you, that was my best friend Kyle. He died'," Clark said.

Not long after, Clark received a letter saying he had been banned from Avalanche events at Ball Arena for the rest of the season.

Clark said he has no regrets.

"I'd do it all over again with the biggest smile on my face like I did the last time. I know in my heart that's where he wanted to be," he said. "When asked constantly, 'Where do you think he is?' Well, that Zamboni got him all over the ice. Realistically, again, not the brightest idea, but in my heart, the best way I could give tribute to my friend for what he truly loved more than anything in the world."

Clark was not banned from all events at Ball Arena, only the Avalanche events for the rest of the season. He has been cheering his team on from home during the playoffs.

"I just love him very much. I miss him very much," Clark said. "I wish we were doing a different kind of interview. I wish we were those fans that were coming out of the arena."

This article was written by Kristian Lopez for KMGH.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Axios Denver

This site offers free camping without reservations just an hour from Denver

I have a secret to share with you.An old friend recently turned me on to a camping spot at Fall River Reservoir, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown, that I decided to check out with my fiancé and the pups over the weekend. Why it matters: It's increasingly difficult to camp in Colorado without a reservation, especially at a place offering prime mountain views and ample privacy just an hour from Denver.This area not only offers plentiful camping spots — many of which are next to the fast-flowing Fall River —but also boasts a beautiful lake perfect for kayaking and kicking...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy