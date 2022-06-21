United Way invests $8.77 million in local organizations

In the second year of their new grant cycle, United Way of Greater Toledo has announced an investment of $8.77 million to support the community organizations working to better the lives of Toledo residents.

“Each partner has endured so much hardship and has really risen to the task of addressing the evolving needs of our community throughout COVID,” said Jill Bunge, vice president of impact and outreach. “They are the boots on the ground doing the work every day to make sure that people in our community have the things that they need.”

The United Way’s grant program will distribute $3 million to 60 different initiatives run by 50 agencies located across Lucas County, Ottawa County, and Wood County.

The selected organizations address United Way’s four “pillar” focus areas, said Ms. Bunge — healthcare, housing, education, and financial ability.

All of this year’s grantees also received United Way funding in 2021, when they were chosen out of hundreds of applicants at the beginning of the current three-year grant cycle.

The diverse list of organizations supported in this cycle includes domestic violence shelters, child literacy programs, addiction recovery centers, free meal programs, supportive housing, and community health care providers.

St. Paul’s Community Center, a local nonprofit providing shelter, food, case management services, and other necessities to the homeless, has received United Way grants for about 20 years.

According to CEO Joe Habib, his organization will receive almost $86,000 in funding this year. United Way, he said, has “always been supportive of the community and the good work that people do.”

“I don’t know how we can exist without the support of all of our partners, especially United Way,” Mr. Habib said. “This money goes primarily to labor. Our shelter is open 24/7. It’s important to have qualified staff who have the knowledge to communicate with individuals experiencing homelessness, make them feel welcome.”

This year, United Way’s total community contributions will increase by almost $1 million – they distributed $7.9 million in 2021. President and CEO Wendy Pestrue said the organization's transition to virtual fundraising campaigns has gone smoothly.

“People still gave,” Ms. Pestrue said. “They were very interested in the work…we’re grateful to the donors that this work can happen; it creates a certain community.”

Last year, United Way introduced a revamp of their traditional grant process, using the collective impact model — a “national best practice” for fundraising nonprofits, according to Ms. Bunge. This model involves collaborating with community partners to analyze trends and develop a shared understanding of the issues at hand.

“We come around the table to better understand how to amplify each other’s work, find synergy, look for shared opportunities to fundraise together,” Ms. Bunge said. “It’s a really powerful way for us to come together and work better together as a community and as service providers. On the United Way end, that assures that we’re continuing to invest in those things that really work.”

The number of volunteer reviewers for grant applications also more than doubled in 2021. Ms. Bunge said that United Way was intentional about ensuring that the reviewers’ demographics reflected the demographics of the Toledo community and included individuals with lived experiences navigating health or housing resources.

Beyond these grants, an additional $3.7 million will support local nonprofits through direct designations, which Ms. Bunge explained are contributions for which the donor has specified which organization they want to invest in.

“We make it easier for people to give to the spaces that they are passionate about in order to inspire that philanthropy,” said Ms. Bunge.

Local families experiencing hardship during the pandemic will receive $1.5 million through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ federally funded Prevention, Retention, and Contingency program.

The state-run department had asked United Way to be the primary point of contact for this program, Ms. Bunge said. Through their 2-1-1 referral service line, which connects callers to emergency resources, United Way helps residents complete their PRC funding applications and sends direct cash assistance to needy families.

“It’s a non-traditional thing for nonprofits to do, but we were so thrilled to be able to help and showcase not only the partnership but our capacity to be responsive in a time of need,” Ms. Bunge concluded.