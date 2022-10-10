ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Goodbye to Itching and Flaking! 14 Top-Notch Eczema Creams for Instant Relief

By Bobbi Dempsey
 4 days ago
If you are among the many people who live with eczema, you know that this skin condition can be annoying, painful, and often embarrassing. It can also be challenging to treat, so finding the best eczema creams that provide effective relief can really be a lifesaver—greatly improving your skin and making you much more comfortable, even during an eczema flare-up.

What is Eczema?

First things first: What is eczema, anyway? Dr. Sonal Shah, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, says eczema is a very common condition that causes chronic inflammation of the skin.

Figuring out what causes eczema can be tricky. “Our understanding of what causes eczema is growing on a daily basis, but the bottom line is that it is multifactorial and complicated,” says Dr. Shah. “We know that in patients who are genetically predisposed, there is a defect in the way that the skin barrier function works.” Dr. Shah says that the defect in the skin barrier can cause skin to get dehydrated and can also allow foreign particles or irritants to trigger a cycle of inflammation that causes the itching.

What to Look for (and Avoid) in an Eczema Product

When shopping for an eczema product, your best choices are “thick bland emollients that help with soothing the skin and repairing the integrity by providing barrier support,” says Dr. Sonal Choudhary, MD, Dermatologist & Dermatopathologist at UPMC, Assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Choudhary adds that it’s a good idea to try and avoid fragranced products, and instead of long, hot baths, opt for short, cool showers. Plus, using detergents that are free of dyes and fragrances can also help prevent skin irritation.

Best Eczema Creams

Gold Bond Ultimate Eczema Relief Lotion - $16.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTh8d_0gHo4DME00

This Gold Bond lotion contains 2% colloidal oatmeal, an emollient that can help soften and soothe itchy, irritated skin. It also has Vitamin E and aloe, a great combination that moisturizes while it heals.

CVS Health Eczema Care Moisturizing Cream Fragrance-Free - $15.49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GobrF_0gHo4DME00

Get the eczema relief you need without all the heavy fragrances you don’t want. This eczema cream from CVS Health moisturizes and heals, thanks to the colloidal oatmeal, and is free of steroids, fragrances, and parabens.

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream - $17.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDt41_0gHo4DME00

This eczema cream from Aveeno moisturizes while it heals and is great for people with sensitive skin. It is clinically proven to treat four primary symptoms of eczema – irritation, itchiness, redness, and dryness – with many people seeing a noticeable difference within four weeks.

Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream - $8.79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es6ZB_0gHo4DME00

This cream from Eucerin provides immediate, effective relief from the irritation of eczema, and is gentle enough for babies and kids. It’s also relatively inexpensive and fragrance-free.

Sarna Eczema Relief Whipped Foam - $9.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBit9_0gHo4DME00

This whipped foam eczema relief product from Sarna is light and airy yet delivers the heavyweight itch-stopping power of hydrocortisone. It’s also great for insect bites, poison ivy, and other itchy skin conditions.

NassifMD Eczema Cream - $39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwqTm_0gHo4DME00

This eczema cream from NassifMD combines colloidal oatmeal with a blend of other ingredients that soothe and moisturize the skin. It can also help skin look and feel smoother and healthier.

Gloves in a Bottle Hand Shielding Lotion - $18.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xhGP_0gHo4DME00

This skin-protecting lotion is popular with nurses and other healthcare professionals, who rely on it to help shield and repair their skin—keeping their hands looking and feeling great, even after long days of constant hand washing. It’s also great for people who use a lot of cleaners or other products that can dry or irritate skin.

BIA Skin Whipped Body Crème - $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBydB_0gHo4DME00

This body crème from BIA soothes and moisturizes skin, helping to lessen signs of aging. It’s made with a blend of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and caffeine that firm skin—giving it a radiant glow.

Dionis Goat Milk Body Serum with Collagen - $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hinj_0gHo4DME00

The collagen in this Dionis cream is known for its ability to plump and firm skin—giving it a healthy, energized look. It will leave your skin looking and feeling refreshed.

Baby Dove Eczema Care Cream - $7.86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrNKE_0gHo4DME00

This eczema cream from Dove is gentle enough for babies, so it’s also a great choice for anyone with sensitive skin. It provides immediate relief from the itching and irritation eczema can cause, without any harsh chemicals, and helps skin get stronger to protect against future recurrence.

CeraVe Eczema Relief Creamy Oil - $15.83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m3rv_0gHo4DME00

CeraVe is one of the brands dermatologists—and consumers—trust most to repair and nourish skin, so it’s no surprise that the company has a great product for alleviating the effects of eczema. This cream offers advanced level moisturizing while also healing and soothing skin.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream - $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152BJv_0gHo4DME00

This steroid-free, fragrance-free eczema cream from La Roche-Posay is gentle enough for babies but still provides plenty of effective healing relief for people of all ages. It’s great for people who have sensitive skin or are allergy-prone.

Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Lotion for Eczema - $8.46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unpfe_0gHo4DME00

Cortizone-10 is one of the most well-known names in the anti-itch skin products category, so it would make sense that you would look to them to provide relief from the irritation of eczema. This clinical strength lotion offers maximum relief to calm the itching and promote healing.

Eczema Honey Oatmeal Body Lotion - $23.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZq36_0gHo4DME00

Powered by the formidable skin-healing combination of colloidal oatmeal and honey, this lotion from Eczema Honey is great for using anywhere on your body where you need relief from the itch and irritation of eczema.

Next up, check out this action plan for addressing your itchy skin issues.

