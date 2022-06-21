ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Auburn metro area

By Stacker
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Former Gander Mountain Property to See New Development

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.
MACON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Real Estate
Opelika, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
Auburn, AL
Government
City
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Opelika, AL
Real Estate
WTVM

Portion of Chattahoochee Riverwalk closed through July 3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Columbus continues to enhance the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, a portion of the sidewalk will be closed. The portion that will be closed runs from Dillingham Street to Bay Avenue and will remain closed off from June 27 until July 3. During this time, access to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Backhoes and Excavators are busy turning an old mobile home park into a place for family entertainment in Lee County. This six-acre tract of land is located along Highway 280, just along inside the Opelika city limits. The developer is starting with a go-kart track, ax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Al Metro
WTVM

Columbus restaurant weigh in on effects of food price inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation. The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
citizenofeastalabama.com

Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
wrbl.com

Longtime councilor discusses retirement with News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Mimi Woodson retires from her almost 30-year tenure as Columbus city councilmember, she shared her reasons for stepping down with News 3. “The reason I considered retiring is because when I ran for council it was Christian based and the Bible says ‘seventh is completion’ and this is my seventh term. I feel that I was used to show people that if they believe in God and in themselves, anything is possible,” said Woodson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Opelika Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time.  You are asked to please avoid the area if you can.  News 3 […]
WTVM

New culinary center for hospitality students to open in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new culinary experience is coming to Auburn University, where community and campus meet. The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will open in August. Under construction at the corner of Thach Avenue and South College Street, The Rane Center will be the new home...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Experts warn people of QR code scams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have received a motor vehicle service notification for a vehicle you have never owned. On that mail, you may see a QR code. However, experts say it’s essential not to scan QR codes from unknown sellers. “QR codes are a new way for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes. This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy