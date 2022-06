The Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors has approved changes to the county’s wind energy ordinance. Peter Hart is the Palo Alto County Attorney. The ordinance now sets a 600-megawatt limit to wind energy production in the county, the same limit that is set in Kossuth County, and turbines must be at least half a mile from the shores of some local lakes. There are around 200 wind turbines operating today in Palo Alto County. Vestas Wind Systems hopes to add about 50 more near Lost Island Lake, which is five miles north of Ruthven. Dan Scheffler, a senior development manager for Vestas, says the company now believes the project can move forward.

