Duane Hankins, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa

MARYVILLE, MO – An Iowa woman sustained serious injuries when her vehicle struck another pickup and then left the roadway last night in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood, Iowa was southbound on US 71, 2 miles north of Maryville when her vehicle’ mirror struck the towed unit of a pickup driven by 39-year old Cory Money of Maryville. Miller travelled off the roadway and went airborne over a creek. She continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field where the vehicle came to rest. She was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO