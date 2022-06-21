ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Duane Hankins, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa

By Nishna Valley Funeral, Cremation Service
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Service:Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials:Are being directed...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Lyle Eden, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Lyle passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Christopher Gaynor, 56 of Tabor, IA

Notes: A Celebration of Life will be held later in Colorado and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

Melissa Gammell, 41 of Shenandoah, IA

Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Services will be held at a later time and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Shenandoah, IA
City
Tabor, IA
kmaland.com

Bennington libero Mauch pledges to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Bennington libero Olivia Mauch announced a commitment to Nebraska volleyball recently. The 2024 prospect joins No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce of Lenexa, Kansas in the class. Mauch is the No. 48 overall recruit in the class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The 5-foot-6 standout is ranked No. 3 at...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Funeral Home
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Woman Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Crash

MARYVILLE, MO – An Iowa woman sustained serious injuries when her vehicle struck another pickup and then left the roadway last night in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood, Iowa was southbound on US 71, 2 miles north of Maryville when her vehicle’ mirror struck the towed unit of a pickup driven by 39-year old Cory Money of Maryville. Miller travelled off the roadway and went airborne over a creek. She continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field where the vehicle came to rest. She was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

KMA Sports: Riverside 11 Shenandoah 10 (KMAland Softball)

Richardson’s walk-off propels Riverside to win over Shenandoah in thriller. An improbable comeback, a walk-off, a player who nearly hit for the cycle and 21 combined runs were all featured in Riverside’s (6-17) thrilling 11-10 victory over Shenandoah Thursday.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Jeffrey W. Umbarger, 55, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

Nebraska City state runner-up Lee to wrestle at Iowa Central

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee had no plans to wrestle at the next level. That was until she put together a dominant senior season. The Pioneers state runner-up will now take the talents that helped her win a district championship and wrestle for a state title to the next level with Iowa Central.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Mullen coordinates Page County COVID response

(Clarinda) -- "Very interesting in a good way"--that's how Page County's public health administrator describes his first few weeks on the job. Richard Mullen took the department's helm earlier this month, succeeding Jessica Erdman, who resigned in April. Mullen served with ZION Integrated Behavioral Health Services for the past 18 years--the previous 12 as Associate Director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Mullen says his first three weeks have been an eyeopener in some ways.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood woman hurt in Nodaway County wreck

(Maryville) -- A Glenwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, 2 miles north of Maryville at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Ford pickup driven by 21-year-old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Cory Money of Maryville were both southbound on 71 when Miller's vehicle struck a unit towed behind Money's pickup with its left mirror. Miller's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and went airborne over a creek. Miller's pickup then struck the ground on its wheels, and continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field, where it came to rest facing east.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride Day 2

(Atlantic) The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is celebrating its’ 25th ride with its’ home base in Atlantic. WHO Farm Director Bob Quinn says this is a community event. Quinn says they like to move the ride across the state and select home base sites based on Motel/Hotel room availability, and adequate County Fairgrounds.
hamburgreporter.com

Two die in I-29 accident

Two Omaha-area teens were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 Saturday night near Percival. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus lost control and struck a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossmann, 20, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
jcpost.com

$2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd for Neb. governor

BELLEVUE, Nebraska — A driver in her 20s looked up from her phone and stared slack-jawed at the price of gasoline advertised Wednesday morning at the Speedy Gas N Shop in Bellevue. A woman hollered from a second car turning onto the street. She asked a man on the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KCCI.com

Two Nebraska teenagers dead after crash in southwest Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens are dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck happened near Percival, in Fremont County. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska died in the crash. Three others were hurt. Troopers believe alcohol played a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy