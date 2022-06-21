Duane Hankins, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Lyle passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in Colorado and will be announced.
Services will be held at a later time and will be announced.
(Lincoln) -- Bennington libero Olivia Mauch announced a commitment to Nebraska volleyball recently. The 2024 prospect joins No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce of Lenexa, Kansas in the class. Mauch is the No. 48 overall recruit in the class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The 5-foot-6 standout is ranked No. 3 at...
(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
Richardson’s walk-off propels Riverside to win over Shenandoah in thriller. An improbable comeback, a walk-off, a player who nearly hit for the cycle and 21 combined runs were all featured in Riverside’s (6-17) thrilling 11-10 victory over Shenandoah Thursday.
(KMAland) -- Creston, Treynor, Exira/EHK, CRB, Boyer Valley and Woodbine won conference battles while AL, Underwood, F-M, O-M & Southeast Warren won tight in the non-conference to highlight KMAland softball on Wednesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 14 Shenandoah 1. Keely Coen threw five innings, struck out six and gave up...
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee had no plans to wrestle at the next level. That was until she put together a dominant senior season. The Pioneers state runner-up will now take the talents that helped her win a district championship and wrestle for a state title to the next level with Iowa Central.
(Clarinda) -- "Very interesting in a good way"--that's how Page County's public health administrator describes his first few weeks on the job. Richard Mullen took the department's helm earlier this month, succeeding Jessica Erdman, who resigned in April. Mullen served with ZION Integrated Behavioral Health Services for the past 18 years--the previous 12 as Associate Director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Mullen says his first three weeks have been an eyeopener in some ways.
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Clarinda & Atlantic added H10 wins, Stanton put up 17 in a win, Treynor & Underwood kept rolling, Lenox & SE Warren picked up close wins, AL nabbed a sweep & more in KMAland baseball from Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4. Jason Colpitts bashed...
(Maryville) -- A Glenwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, 2 miles north of Maryville at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Ford pickup driven by 21-year-old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Cory Money of Maryville were both southbound on 71 when Miller's vehicle struck a unit towed behind Money's pickup with its left mirror. Miller's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and went airborne over a creek. Miller's pickup then struck the ground on its wheels, and continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field, where it came to rest facing east.
(Atlantic) The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is celebrating its’ 25th ride with its’ home base in Atlantic. WHO Farm Director Bob Quinn says this is a community event. Quinn says they like to move the ride across the state and select home base sites based on Motel/Hotel room availability, and adequate County Fairgrounds.
Two Omaha-area teens were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 Saturday night near Percival. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus lost control and struck a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossmann, 20, of Omaha.
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — A driver in her 20s looked up from her phone and stared slack-jawed at the price of gasoline advertised Wednesday morning at the Speedy Gas N Shop in Bellevue. A woman hollered from a second car turning onto the street. She asked a man on the...
