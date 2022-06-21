ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaze put out after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIA

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

Plane evacuated after fire at MIA 00:41

MIAMI - Three people have been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport.

The plane, Red Air SRL 203, arrived at MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.

There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for, and only three had to be hospitalized.

The three hospitalized reportedly suffered minor injuries.

CBS4's cameras showed damage to the right wing of the aircraft. White foam was used by firefighters to put out the fire.

Part of the plane could be seen on the grass to the side of the runway.

Passengers were being deplaned and boarded buses that transported them to the main terminal.

No additional information was available.

