Surrey stay top of Vitality Blast South Group after dramatic win over Somerset

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Conor McKerr scored a four off the final ball as Surrey maintained their place at the top of Vitality Blast’s South Group with a nail-biting victory over second-placed Somerset.

McKerr smashed the only delivery he faced through the covers to deny Peter Siddle a hat-trick and his side the points in dramatic style at the Oval.

Replying to Somerset’s 144 for eight, opener Will Jacks got the home side off to a solid start and was still there unbeaten on 66 at the end, with 32 of his runs coming in boundaries.

Earlier Tom Banton had top-scored for the visitors with 39 as Gus Atkinson and McKerr took two wickets apiece to limit the damage.

Ian Cockbain and Glenn Phillips both scored fifties to help Gloucestershire beat Kent by five runs at Canterbury.

The pair came together at 85 for two, with Cockbain adding 64 for 46 balls and Phillips 62 from 37 – a knock which included four sixes – as the visitors amassed 195 for four.

Joe Denly , Jordan Cox, Alex Blake and Jack Leaning, who hit an unbeaten 37 from just 18 balls, all made it into the thirties but no further, as Mohammad Amir and Josh Shaw took two for 30 and two for 36 respectively to limit the home side to 190 for five from their 20 overs.

Sam Northeast plundered a 46-ball 89 as Glamorgan romped to an eight-wicket victory over Middlesex at Cardiff.

Set 172 for victory, the home side got there with 5.4 overs to spare after Northeast, who scored three sixes and 12 fours, and skipper David Lloyd had put together an opening stand of 150.

Earlier Max Holden’s half-century had provided the foundation for Middlesex’s total of 171 for seven.

The opener had reached 58 from 51 balls when he was caught off the bowling of Dan Douthwaite in the penultimate over, and Joe Cracknell’s 33 and a quick-fire 19 from Luke Hollman boosted the tally, although ultimately not far enough.

In the North Group, Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib fell eight runs short of a fine century and ended up on the losing side as Derbyshire eased to a six-wicket victory with an over in hand.

Zaib blasted 92 from 58 balls, clearing the boundary four times and finding the rope on eight occasions, before he was run out by George Scrimshaw as the visitors eased to a competitive 186 for seven.

However, 57 from opener Shan Masood and and Wayne Madsen’s belligerent 73, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, eased the home side towards the finishing line and Leus du Plooy and Brooke Guest completed the job.

Naveen-ul-Haq claimed four for 24 off just 22 balls as he helped bowl Leicestershire to a 47-run win over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors made 170 all out from their full allocation with Lewis Hill (39) and Arron Lilley (23) putting on 45 for the third wicket before Wiaan Mulder’s 27 and 29 from Ben Mike gave them something to defend.

Only England opener Alex Hales , who made 55 from 43 deliveries, threatened to wrest the advantage from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire still had two balls remaining when last man Dane Paterson was dismissed by Naveen.

England on course for New Zealand series whitewash after Jack Leach career-best figures

Jack Leach completed a career-best 10-wicket match at Headingley to set England on course for another fearless run chase and a series whitewash over New Zealand.The left-arm spinner followed up his first-innings haul of 5-100 with even better figures of 5-66 as New Zealand set their hosts a target of 296 on day four of the third and final Test.Ordinarily that would look like a huge ask but, having chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge, England went about their business with a flourish to reach 183-2 at stumps.Ollie Pope stroked a fluent 81 not out as...
WORLD
‘I’m here to stay:’ Daryll Neita looks to stay on top after beating Dina Asher-Smith in Manchester

Daryll Neita insists she can be Britain’s sprint queen after winning the 200 metres title in Manchester.The 25-year-old added the 200m crown to her 100m gold for the first women’s sprint double at the British Championships since 2010.Neita ran 22.34 seconds to finish ahead of Beth Dobbin and Imani Lansiquot in Manchester and believes she deserves recognition having beaten Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m on Saturday.“There are two of us now and I have worked very hard for this, we all do. I’ve always been here, I’m here now and here to stay,” she said.“We’ve been racing since we were...
SPORTS
Marc-Vivien Foe remembered by his former clubs – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.FootballManchester City and West Ham were among the clubs remembering their former player Marc-Vivien Foe, 19 years after his tragic death.Marc-Vivien Foé 1 May 1975 - 26 June 2003Never forgotten 💙 pic.twitter.com/Er5kr38icV— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 26, 202219 years ago today, Marc-Vivien Foé passed away.Rest in peace ❤️⚒️ pic.twitter.com/sBtmf1h9Rk— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 26, 2022🦁 A champion now and forever 🦁🇨🇲 Marc-Vivien Foé 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣5️⃣-2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/mVoCMs4Uhg— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸...
TENNIS
Sonay Kartal ready to grasp Wimbledon chance after impressive return from injury

Sonay Kartal has been making up for lost time in rapid fashion and now the 20-year-old has a Wimbledon breakthrough in her sights.A talented junior, the Brighton player saw her progress stalled by injury, particularly a wrist problem that stopped her picking up a racket for a year, before returning to the circuit last October.Unranked at that stage, Kartal won six of the first nine tournaments she played, enough to earn her a call-up to Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup squad in April and now a first Wimbledon wild card.Kartal, who is now ranked 226, said: “Twelve months...
TENNIS
Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei

Crystal Palace have announced teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei is to join them on a five-year deal from July 1 when his contract with Derby runs out.The 18-year-old was handed his Rams debut in February and ended up making 16 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last term, with his first goal coming in April.Prior to joining Derby – who went into administration at the start of last season and ended it relegated – in 2021, Ebiowei had youth spells with Arsenal and Rangers.He told Palace’s official website: “I’d like to thank everyone at Derby County for their incredible support over...
SOCCER
England set 296 for series sweep as Jack Leach claims first 10-wicket Test haul

Jack Leach’s second five-wicket haul of the match left England chasing 296 to win the third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley and complete a 3-0 series sweep over New Zealand.Yet another century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, their fourth of the trip, threatened to flip the balance of power decisively in the tourists’ favour on the fourth afternoon but England launched a bold fightback to give themselves a chance.Having already reeled in stiff targets of 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge, England know they have the firepower to get over the line but their high-stakes approach...
SPORTS
Rowers rescued after stormy seas cut short GB Row Challenge

A group of 16 rowers had to be rescued by coastguards after attempting to circumnavigate Great Britain.The rowers were rescued after encountering bad weather in the Celtic and Irish seas.The three vessels from the GB Row Challenge hoped to collect environmental data.However, each of the vessels ran into trouble separately and had to be rescued by the coastguard.The first vessel was rescued after it lost communication with its shore contact on Friday.Whether you are rowing across the sea, sailing along the coast or going out for a paddle, always be prepared, check the weather, take the appropriate safety equipment and...
ENVIRONMENT
Liam Rosenior takes interim charge as Derby takeover moves closer to completion

Derby County’s joint administrators have announced they have formally accepted David Clowes’ offer to buy the club.The news came shortly after Liam Rosenior was named the Rams’ interim manager, having previously been assistant to Wayne Rooney, who stepped down as boss on Friday.A statement from joint administrators Quantuma then confirmed local property developer Clowes had been granted preferred bidder status, with the aim being to complete a takeover by Wednesday.On Friday the joint administrators had announced Clowes Developments Ltd had purchased Pride Park, issued an interim loan to the club, and would be submitting a bid to buy them.And a...
SOCCER
