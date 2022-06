MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Right to Life of Michigan is celebrating Friday's ruling and praising the decisions handed down by the Supreme Court. "They did the right thing they came through with every decision and we are overjoyed that finally we can begin to see some legal protections for the unborn child across the United States," said Genevieve Martin, Right to Life Michigan.

