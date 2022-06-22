Aidy Bryant Said She Would've Left "Saturday Night Live" Sooner If It Weren't For COVID

Related
Jimmy Kimmel Hints He’s Leaving Late Night Talk Show: ‘I Cannot Do This Anymore’
Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”
Kim Kardashian Heard The Rumors About Pete Davidson And Was DTF, But She Explained Why It's More Than That Now
Kim Kardashian got candid about how she and Pete Davidson got together on The Kardashians, saying she was "DTF" early on, but that it's become more than that.
Kim Kardashian admits she had to ask Pete Davidson if Will Ferrell was on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian has confessed to texting boyfriend Pete Davidson to ask if Will Ferrell had ever been on Saturday Night Live. The reality TV star made her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show in October 2021. During which, she also shared a kiss with Davidson before publicly announcing their relationship on Instagram a month later. On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian admitted that she had never seen SNL prior to her emcee duties, but was later “schooled” by her comedian boyfriend. “I knew what it was,” she clarified. “I knew it was...
Jimmy Kimmel Considers Leaving Late Night TV: 'I'm Not Going to Do This Forever'
Jimmy Kimmel remains an increasingly prominent voice in Hollywood, gleefully mocking Netflix at Disney's Upfront events and using his platform to draw attention to America's gun violence problem. But even at the height of his powers, the late night comedian frequently thinks about stepping away from it all.
Monica Lewinsky Seems To Throw Subtle Shade At Jennifer Aniston After Latter's 'Famous For Nothing' Comment
Monica Lewinsky is now back in the headlines, thanks to Jennifer Aniston. Though the once-controversial White House intern is yet to break her silence over the "Friends" star's comment that "she's famous for nothing," she seems to throw a subtle shade at the actress.
Steve Harvey Weighs In, Blasts Mo’Nique In Response to Her Ongoing Feud With D.L. Hughley
Earlier this week, BMF actress, Mo’Nique openly shared that she signed a contract to be a headliner at a Detroit show that fellow comedian D.L. Hughley declined to perform at if she was the headliner. After the two went back and forth over social media, another comedian entered the...
Justin Bieber Asks for Prays as It's Getting 'Harder to Eat' Due to His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Symptoms
Justin Bieber is asking his fans for prayers as the paralysis cause but Ramsay Hunt syndrome is increasingly making his daily activities more difficult. The "Peaches" singer, 28, revealed he's started having trouble eating and has asked his fans to keep in their prayers that he recovers from the condition.
Why People Are Walking Out of Kristen Stewart’s Controversial New Movie
Kristen Stewart generated positive reviews and landed a coveted Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Academy Awards after portraying Princess Diana in Spencer. However, her latest film — Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg — is proving to be a more controversial project. The horror movie...
Tyler Perry says Will Smith was 'triggered' before slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, was 'devastated' after
Tyler Perry admitted being friends with Will Smith and Chris Rock following the infamous Oscars slap has been "difficult." Perry opened up during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival about what was actually happening when the photograph of him talking to Smith was taken immediately following the slap during the Oscars ceremony on March 27.
Before The Chris Rock Oscars Incident, Will Smith Says He Wanted ‘To Vomit’ Over Having Vision His Career Would Be Destroyed
In an interview taped before the Oscars slap with Chris Rock, Will Smith shared a vision that saw him ruined in every way possible.
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Fran Drescher Shares Which Guest Star On ‘The Nanny’ Was The Most Surprising
There were many guest stars over the course of the airing of The Nanny, starring Fran Drescher. Many decades later, Fran is opening up about some of her favorite guest stars on the ’90s show, including one that really surprised her. The 64-year-old shared, “Everybody was always very nice....
Has Magnum P.I. Found A New Home For Season 5 After CBS Cancellation? Here's The Latest
CBS cancelled Magnum P.I. after four seasons, but there's hope for a Season 5.
After Kim Kardashian Got Called Out For Fake Eating, She Dropped The Receipts
Following those fake eating allegations, Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.
The Equalizer 3 Is Reuniting Denzel Washington With A Famous Co-Star After Nearly Two Decades
The Equalizer 3 is on the way, and it’ll see Denzel Washington reuniting with an actor he worked with almost two decades ago.
Jennifer Hudson is the second Black woman in history to get an EGOT
On Sunday night Jennifer Hudson became the second Black woman after Whoopi Goldberg to reach EGOT status when she won a Tony for her role in A Strange Loop. The club Hudson is joining is small and elite — only 17 people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
Kim Kardashian on Father's Day with Kanye West: 'Everything Is Going Good'
Kim Kardashian is opening up about her family's Father's Day celebration. On Tuesday, Kardashian appeared on Today and talked about how the family spent Father's Day. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder says "everything is going good" between herself, ex-husband Kanye West and their kids. "We had Father's Day at the house,"...
Wendy Williams' Ex Says 'It's a Travesty' for Talk Show to Not Include Host in Series Finale
Kevin Hunter is not happy with how things played out for his ex-wife, Wendy Williams. Before The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on Friday, Hunter expressed his disdain for its production company, Debmar-Mercury, choosing to conclude the series without Williams, 57, present. "I feel like it is a...
Kim Kardashian Stops 'Tonight Show' Interview to Scold Her Kids in the Audience
Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she pulled mommy duty at the same time. While talking to the host, her two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, could be heard in the audience, as Entertainment Tonight noted. In a rather relatable moment, Kardashian paused the interview to give her children a bit of a scolding.
