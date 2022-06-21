Starbucks’ New Chicken Sandwich Sounds Delicious

Michael Dot Scott

The fires of the chicken sandwich wars have died down slightly, but Starbucks stoking the coals with the release of their new chicken sandwich...and honestly, it sounds delicious.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When you think of Starbucks, you think of coffee, right?

Bagels, muffins, flavored teas, and maybe even paninis might also come to mind when you think of Starbucks.

How about chicken sandwiches?

Probably not, but Starbucks is looking to change that.

Today (06/21/22) Starbucks rolled out their new Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich.

According to foodandwine.com, the new Starbucks chicken sandwich features "breaded white meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat biscuit roll."

OK Starbucks, you definitely have our attention.

Food and Wine report the coffee giant confirmed with them the new chicken sandwich is now a permanent menu item.

From thehill.com -

"The sandwich is part of Starbucks’ new items released this summer. The roster also includes the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher beverage, the nondairy Paradise Drink Refresher, and Cookies & Cream Cake Pops. New items are available in U.S. stores starting Tuesday."

What say you? Sounds yummy enough to give it a shot? If you do, let us know what you think about it!

Read more about the new Starbucks chicken sandwich over at foodandwine.com.