Abilene Christian Offensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

Abilene Christian brings a new coaching staff and ready playmakers to Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers will welcome the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University on Saturday.

The Wildcats finished just under .500 last season at 5-6, which led to the departure of former Head Coach Adam Dorrel and the hire of his replacement Keith Patterson as well as his choice for Offensive Coordinator, Stephen Lee.

The combination of experience and knowledge between Patterson and Lee is sure to bring some new strategies and hopefully some success.

Currently, the Wildcats sit at 2-0 with wins over Lamar and Prairie View A&M

Let's take a look at the weapons that Missouri will have to contend with on the offensive side of the field.

Quarterback Maverick McIvor

McIvor took over as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats this season with mixed results, completing 42 of 72 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

However, he is a talented passer, and if the Tigers aren't careful, he could cause them some headaches.

Running Back Anthony Smith

As the new starter at running back for the Wildcats, RoVaughn Banks Jr. has 25 carries for 85 yards. However, Anthony Smith has been the big-play back for the Wildcats, and is averaging over six yards per carry.

The Wildcats utilize a running back by committee approach, so expect to see a lot of different looks on Saturday.

Wide Receiver Kobe Clark

Clark is a Junior at ACU, where he is one of the team's favorite and most lethal targets. Clark only appeared in four games as a sophomore, but in that short span, he totaled 26 receptions for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Clark is only 5-11, 180 pounds. However, what he lacks in size he makes up for with athleticism and grit. Look for Clark to be healthy and ready to fire against the Tigers on Saturday.

He has eight catches for 106 yards and a score through two games this season.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here