Windrush claimant still waiting for payout after ‘complex’ case abandoned

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 62-year-old Windrush compensation claimant says she was left distressed and hopeless after finding out her case was abandoned by the Home Office .

After contacting the compensation scheme for an update on her payment, Gloria Fletcher was told her claim had been archived due to the “complexity” of her case. She was not informed of the move and has been waiting since April for her claim to be assigned a new case worker.

Ms Fletcher was dismissed from her job in 2011 after her employer ruled her an illegal immigrant. Like many other Windrush citizens, she had the right the remain but not the documents to prove it.

She was denied a British passport by the Home Office and told to contact St Kitts embassy for a passport from them - a nation she had left as a child over 50 years ago.

“Things have been tearful and stressful. Every time I contact them they keep saying it’s in an archive and it may take another year for them to sort out everything. I can’t wait another year,” Ms Fletcher, from Erdington in Birmingham, told The Independent.

“I went ballistic when I found out my case had been archived. I’ve been waiting long enough for this, I want it sorted out.”

Ms Fletcher was one of the Windrush citizens invited to Westminister when the compensation scheme was announced in 2019. She and her husband Derek were assured that the scandal - which saw her lose thousands in legal fees fighting for her right to stay in the UK - would be rectified. In April this year, Derek passed away without seeing the end of the situation that brought over a decade of turmoil to his family and plunged them into debt.

Ms Fletcher’s case was one of the first exposed in the Windrush scandal and was also mentioned in the Windrush Lessons Learned review.

The 62-year-old said the situation has left her in “no man’s land” and is close to giving up on her claim.

“Nothing has been learned from this scandal, there’s been no compassion or anything,” Ms Fletcher said.

“It’s disheartening, I feel very stressed and frustrated, I get up in the morning and sit down and I wonder why. They’re supposed to do their job and they’re not doing it.

“They took away everything I had that I worked hard for my children and grandchildren.”

Ms Fletcher’s son Cleveland said it feels as though no one cares about the lives impacted by the scandal and the subsequent issues with the compensation scheme. He also criticised a lack of legal support provided to claimants who have no option but to work through difficult paperwork themselves if they can’t receive support through other means.

“My mother said to me the other day ‘Regardless of whatever I do, they don’t care about me’ and that was the saddest thing, that’s why I’ve been trying to keep pushing her case,” he told The Independent.

Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo chair of the Windrush National Organisation provides support for claimants applying to the scheme. He said the Windrush compensation scheme needs to be a higher government priority.

“It’s been a painful journey for Gloria to submit her compensation claim and her situation has been exacerbated by the recent passing of her soul mate and husband,” Mr Jaddoo told The Independent.

He added: “Many claimants are still waiting far too long. It’s clear that Windrush needs to be a high government priority.

“With cuts to the civil service potentially, what we don’t want is for the Windrush scheme to suffer cuts as well because that will only exacerbate the grief at a time we have a cost of living crisis.”

Jacqueline McKenzie, head of immigration and asylum at law firm, Leigh Day, which provides legal support to Windrush claimants, said the scandal has not abated in the last three years and has seen elderly claimants dying before receiving payment as well as experiencing challenges with case workers. The failings of the scheme acknowledged by the Home Office were described as “shocking” by Ms McKenzie who urged the Home Office to provide adequate case workers to resolve claims.

The delays in compensation payouts, come amid a special unveiling of a £1 million Windrush monument in Waterloo station. The statue shows a man, woman and child dressed in their “Sunday best” climbing a mountain of suitcases. The statue has been met with mixed reviews as some welcome the nod to the Windrush generation but others question the investment while claimants still await payment.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The mistreatment of the Windrush generation by successive governments was completely unacceptable and the Home Secretary will right those wrongs.

“We continue to process claims under the Windrush Compensation scheme which has now paid out more than £40.5 million across 1,037 claims, with a further £8.2 million offered, awaiting acceptance or pending review.”

The Independent

Johnson commits UK cash to international fund to tackle future pandemics

The UK has promised £25 million to help found a new international fund to prevent or prepare for future pandemics.The money for a new World Bank fund is aimed at preventing another catastrophe with the health and economic impacts of Covid-19.The UK aid money will go to a “financial intermediary fund” to provide support for countries whose healthcare systems are dangerously unprepared for large outbreaks of infectious diseases.We must ensure we learn the lessons of Covid-19 and are better prepared next time. We owe it to the people of the world to say, ‘never again’Boris JohnsonAnnouncing the plan at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MPs set to vote on Bill to override parts of Northern Ireland Protocol

MPs are set to vote on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, after the PM played down concerns over legal challenges.Boris Johnson’s administration has argued that the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.Unionist opposition to the imposition of checks which they perceive as driving a wedge down the Irish Sea has seen the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to return to the powersharing executive, leaving...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM implies he is prepared to breach international law to safeguard UK steel

The Prime Minister has suggested Britain may be prepared to breach international law to safeguard its steel industry.Boris Johnson argued at the G7 summit in Germany it is reasonable for UK steel to enjoy the “same protections” as other European economies.The Telegraph has reported the PM intends to impose sweeping new steel tariffs in a drive to win back support in traditional Labour heartlands.It said ministers also plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China.The newspaper said the changes were the same as those cited by Lord Geidt when he quit as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Prince Charles right to accept €1m in cash from Qatari sheikh, cabinet minister says

It is “fine” for Prince Charles to have accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from a controversial Qatari politician, a cabinet minister has said.Brandon Lewis made the comment amid a gathering row over the money the prince accepted from the former prime minister of the Middle Eastern state.However, the Northern Ireland secretary avoided a question about whether the actions of the Prince of Wales threw his judgement into doubt – arguing that it was not “appropriate” for a government minister to answer.The Sunday Times revealed that the €1m was one of three lots of cash, totalling €3m, that...
U.K.
The Independent

Third of Britons ‘have declined wedding invitation due to cost of living crisis’

Three in ten people have declined an invitation to a wedding, stag or hen party due to the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey.Research by credit checking company Experian has found that Britons are finding ways to save money on weddings of friends and family this year, such as staying up all night, travelling on public transport and wearing the same outfit on multiple occasions.Of the 1,000 UK adults surveyed, 24 per cent said they could not afford to accept all of their wedding invitations, while 31 per cent said they had declined at least one invitation...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Backlash after senior Labour figure attacks strikes and big pay claims

A senior Labour figure has toughened the party’s stance ahead of a “summer of discontent” over falling pay by saying he does not “support strikes” – triggering a backlash.David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said he “categorically” does not support a walkout by BA check-in staff, dismissing their call for a 10 per cent pay increase.Calling it “very sad when any union calls its members out”, Mr Lammy also said: “I don’t support strikes,” before adding: “I support the right to strike of course.”The stance was criticised by John McDonnell, Labour’s former shadow chancellor, who said striking rail workers...
KEIR STARMER
The Independent

Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents.Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. The designation bars anyone associated with the group from traveling to the United States, including her dad.“He had to do office work and work on plans...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hajj pilgrimage: Heartache and confusion for British Muslims left in limbo by new Saudi rules

Devastated British Muslims face missing out on the Hajj pilgrimage after waiting two years for Saudi Arabia to loosen restrictions on travel following the pandemic. One woman described the process as “torture” after her dreams of completing one of the five pillars of Islam were snatched away from her due to new entry requirements brought in over Covid.The annual pilgrimage to Mecca is considered an obligation which every Muslim must make in their lifetime but increasingly expensive packages mean that most people save for years in order to make the trip. However, many had their hopes of visiting this year...
WORLD
The Independent

Brandon Lewis criticised for using train driver salaries in strike interview day after Johnson did same thing

Brandon Lewis has been criticised for referring to train driver’s salaries while discussing the RMT rail strike - just a day after Boris Johnson did the same thing.The Northern Ireland secretary appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme where he said train drivers were earning between £56,000 and £70,000.He added that the dispute - which prompted industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - is an “issue between the employer and unions” and that people want to see a resolution.However Mr Lewis’s use of the higher figures that train drivers earn is said to be misleading as most are...
WORLD
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Overturning of Roe V Wade abortion rights ‘big step backwards’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has condemned a decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States as a “big step backwards”.The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.The Prime Minister told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, that the move was a “big step backwards”, adding: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”Some UK groups have been quick to hit out at...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
