The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has a variety of animals up for adoption each day. This week’s installment of Furry Friends includes a handful of cats and dogs that are available at the shelter, like Paisley, Pinwheel, Raisinette and Willow. The cost for adoptions at the shelter is $45 for cats and $55 for dogs. Animals that enter the shelter already spayed or neutered are available for $10. For more information on animals at the shelter, visit PetFinder.com, the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter Facebook page or call (423) 547-6359.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO