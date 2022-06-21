ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do this week in East Idaho

By Journal Staff
 June 21, 2022

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho.

Wednesday

• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.

• “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $1.

• Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Gate City Young Professionals. ClairVoyance will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Palate Street Bistro will have delicious food available.

• Portneuf Health Trust will host a dog walk at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The walk will start at Pavilion 2. Dog treats will be provided.

• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

Wednesday-Saturday

• The second annual SIXES Mural Fest in Pocatello is taking place throughout the week. By end of the week-long event, seven murals each about 450-square-feet will adorn the walls of businesses scattered throughout Pocatello. Organizers will commemorate the event with a ribbon-cutting at one of the seven mural sites, the Chamber of Commerce building at 324 S. Main St., at 5:15 p.m. Thursday as well as with an all-night party at the new SIXES Creative Studio at 225 Yellowstone Ave. on Saturday.

Thursday

• The Aaron Ball Band will perform live at 6 p.m. Thursday during ISU’s Concert on the Quad. All are welcome to attend.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

• SpudMother will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

• The Ross Park Aquatic Center in Pocatello will host a Teen Splash Dance from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. This popular event gives young people ages 12 to 17 the opportunity to enjoy swimming and dancing while listening to DJ music and hanging out with friends. Admission is $5.

Thursday-Saturday

• The annual Rockland School Foundation Dutch Oven Dinner & Melodrama will take place starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Rockland School Old Gym, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland. Join for a time-honored tradition of delicious food and hilarious comedy. The melodrama this year is “Farm Wars”: “Star Wars” but as a spaghetti western. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at the following link: fb.me/e/2d8D7ZKxJ.

Friday

• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.

• Portneuf District Library and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care will host a Teddy Bear Clinic & Picnic at 11 a.m. Friday at the library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a check-up. Lunch will be provided by the library. Park at the church across the street.

• Citizens Community Bank will hold a 25-year anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at all the bank’s branch locations in Ammon, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.

• Pocatello Downs is back on Friday with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the first race will run at 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.

• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.

• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of MGM’s “Dog” (rated PG-13) on Friday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn and come to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.

• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.

Friday and Saturday

• The 16th annual Malad Valley Welsh Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Malad City Park. Celebrating the Welsh heritage of Malad Valley, the festival features presentations about Wales, photo exhibit of Wales, displays of pioneer family histories, Celtic music, youth and adult poetry readings, concerts, and art exhibits, wagon rides to historic sites, kids’ pioneer games, quilt show, food and craft vendors. For more information and to view a full schedule of events, visit www.welshfestival.com.

Saturday

• The annual ISU football alumni team golf tournament is Saturday at the Highland Golf Course, 201 Von Elm Lane in Pocatello. For more information and to register for the golf tournament, go to www.isufat.com.

• Get up and get active with Donor Connect’s Gift of Life Walk/Run on Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Participants can choose to walk or run a 2K or 5K race around the Wellness Complex. The purpose of the race is to celebrate organ transplant recipients, honor the donors and raise awareness about the importance of registering as an organ donor. For more information, visit raceentry.com/gift-of-life-walkrun-pocatello/race-information.

• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

• Art Fest returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. Enjoy live art demonstrations, live music, great food and art-centered activities throughout the downtown area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.

• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

• Concentrix Pocatello is hosting a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day effort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Concentrix parking lot at 805 N. Main St. Participants can enjoy snow cones and popcorn; family activities and games, including face painting and a water balloon toss; music; and a fun tie-dye station for $5 if you bring a shirt or $10 with a new shirt provided at the event.

• Country music star Lauren Alaina will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Alaina will perform at 8 p.m.

• Country star Brad Paisley will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets run from $89 to $109 and can be purchased at hobangaming.com. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

• ISU’s Department of Physics will host a Water Rocket Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Pocatello’s Tydeman Park, North Eighth Avenue and East Young Street. Each day, the first 100 youth ages 16 years old and younger will receive the materials needed to construct a water rocket. From there, ISU students will explain the physics involved in making a good rocket and help the newly-minted water rocket scientists build and launch their handmade projectiles. The builder whose rocket travels the furthest will win their own water rocket launcher. The Water Rocket Festival is being held in conjunction with the Pocatello Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual Bing Hong Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.

Sunday

• Untamed Art, a monthly art-and-brunch event, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at the following link: fb.me/e/1hETwhkS3. Tickets include art supplies, brunch and mimosas. The class will teach different spray-painting techniques while creating a mural.

• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

• The Pocatello Municipal Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Ross Park in the Guy Gates band shell.

Monday

• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.

• The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Tuesday

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

