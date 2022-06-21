Lightning vs. Avalanche prediction and odds for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final on Wed. 6/22: Injuries may hinder Tampa Bay

Colorado is a hockey state. Denver East High School, the University of Denver and the Colorado Avalanche: all champions. In Game 6 on Sunday, the Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to officially send the Stanley Cup back to Denver for the first time since 2001. Although the University of Colorado may not have a NCAA Division I team, Buff nation was in full support of the Avs’ run to NHL immortality. Our team at Buffaloes Wire was watching closely and we couldn’t be happier for the boys in burgandy and blue. Check out a few of the best tweets from Buff nation celebrating the Avalanche win: https://twitter.com/CUGoose/status/1541271006802677760https://twitter.com/chasehowell__/status/1541253121719934977https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1541252377226903552https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1541256682122010624https://twitter.com/CUBuffsSID/status/1541259742974078976https://twitter.com/BuffsAllDay/status/1541253091353165824https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1541254153657208832https://twitter.com/TB0150/status/1541267892888489984https://twitter.com/cbfowler/status/1541268350436769793https://twitter.com/davidplati/status/1541270588953485312https://twitter.com/Rumblinbuffalo/status/1541253389597548544https://twitter.com/silver_buff/status/154126385431067852811

