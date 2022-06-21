Being a Mother Shouldn't Hold You Back From Finding Your Sexuality, It Should Fuel It

When it comes to being knowledgeable, it’s not how much we know but how much we understand. It’s one thing to have bags of information seeds stacked up in the barns of our minds, but more importantly, how many seeds of truth have been planted and nurtured to take root within our conscience? Even the devil himself has more knowledge about God than the average person but he does not allow it to change who he is. It’s called selective thinking where facts are learned and accumulated but not acted upon. This is where we see a critical difference between knowledge and wisdom. Just because we read about how to live a victorious Christian life does not mean we will automatically be converted into a victorious overcomer. We must absorb His Word through our perception and into our spirit all the while learning how to surrender our will and discipline our carnality.

RELIGION ・ 8 HOURS AGO