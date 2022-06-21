ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being a Mother Shouldn't Hold You Back From Finding Your Sexuality, It Should Fuel It

By Linda Fruits
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople ask me all the time, "How did you not know?" There are three great explanations for this. One is that I grew up in a time where the terms "dyke," "lesbian," and "gay" were used as insults and two, queerness wasn't talked about in the small town of Weston, Florida...

Comments / 3

mooseplayer
5d ago

if your having children with a man clearly you already know your sexuality.

Reply
5
 

