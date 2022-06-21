ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

D.C. Voters Head to the Polls for Primary Election

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMgpt_0gHn3LSE00

D.C. voters hit the polls Tuesday for the city’s primary election, with some such as Tyra Mobley choosing to cast their votes by placing their ballots inside a drop box in front of the Deanwood Community Center and Library in Northeast.

The Ward 7 resident said affordable housing was one of the main reasons she chose at-large D.C. Council member Robert White as the Democratic mayoral candidate, as well as his “mild demeanor” that she said will enable him to handle certain crises.

“I think we need a new perspective,” she said. “No one can afford the housing here in the city. I think [White] can be relatable to people and get things done.”

White is one of three Democratic challengers to incumbent Muriel Bowser, who seeks to become the first D.C. mayor elected to a third straight term in 36 years. The other two challengers are Ward 8 Council member Trayon White and political activist James Butler.

While heading to work, John Morris stopped by the community center in Ward 7 to drop off his mail-in ballot that included a vote for Bowser.

“I don’t think she would keep the status quo, but I do see her moving the city forward,” Morris said. “I think how she’s bringing people into the city to live to get more tax dollars has helped. That can continue.”

Meanwhile, voters will choose an attorney general candidate to replace Karl Racine, who chose to not seek reelection. Ryan Jones, Brian Schwalb and Bruce Spiva are running for the seat.

Morris said he chose Schwalb on the recommendation of a friend.

Schwalb’s legal experience, coupled with endorsements from Racine and others, convinced Barbara Sheehan of Ward 7 to choose him.

Sheehan, who’s retired from the real estate and mortgage business, chose Robert White over Bowser.

“I don’t think you need a mayor for life,” she said, adding that she also wants to see improvements to the city’s education system.

“We need somebody new who will take a different approach. It may not be perfect, but it makes everybody think a little bit more about how to improve education,” said Sheehan, who also taught math in middle school. “[Bowser] hasn’t done enough. There are people in certain parts of the city that need help.”

Zarnita Marshall, another Ward 7 resident, said Bowser will provide that assistance such as a $20,000 signing bonus to recruit new officers.

“I hope the next step will be hiring more Black officers who live in the city,” said Marshall, who voted after she got off work from the city’s 911 call center and voted for Bowser a second time. “She’s done pretty good with the city since our last mayor.”

Voters will also choose their party’s nominees for congressional delegate, council chair, one of the two at-large seats and council members for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6.

The Democratic winners move on to the Nov. 8 general election, where registered members of that party outnumber Republicans in the city by a 10-to-1 ratio.

Polls and drop boxes close at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Bowser, Council Incumbents Hold Off Opponents in Victory

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. Council competing for the Democratic nomination for their positions appear to have the backing of District voters who seem to like what they are doing despite the city's lingering problems. The post Bowser, Council Incumbents Hold Off Opponents in Victory appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ELECTIONS
The Washington Informer

Marginalized Candidates Criticize Petition Challenge Process

While the petition challenges of mayoral candidate Trayon White and onetime attorney general candidate Kenyan McDuffie garnered a lot of attention, other candidates who faced similar hurdles encountered what they described as an archaic system their opponents weaponized to knock them off the ballot.  The post Marginalized Candidates Criticize Petition Challenge Process appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Affordable Housing#Election Local#D C Council#Democratic#Ward 8 Council
The Washington Informer

Maryland Dem Lt. Governor Hopefuls Face Off in Virtual Forum

Seven of Maryland's Democratic hopefuls for lieutenant governor squared off, albeit virtually, on Wednesday in the first candidates' forum, touting their gubernatorial partners' platforms on topics such as transportation, education and housing. The post Maryland Dem Lt. Governor Hopefuls Face Off in Virtual Forum appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy