Marvel boss Kevin Feige says clues point to Avengers’ next Thanos-level threat — here’s who is most likely

We’re officially closer to the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the beginning and if you still have a ton of questions, well, that may just be the point.

The transitionary period for the film franchise has seen us say goodbye to series stalwarts Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and a few other fan favorites—or at least variations of those favorites. As Phase 4 continues exploring the multiverse, we’ve gotten a glimpse at what life could’ve been like had events played out a little differently.

But Phase 4 hasn’t brought us that much closer to another Thanos-level threat that requires a franchise-spanning team-up. Or maybe it has.

MCU mastermind Kevin Feige recently told Total Film the studio is closing in on its next phase and viewers should begin seeing some common threads develop:

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Obviously the first thread is already out there: The Multiverse.

That might just be a means to the next Big Bad, however, and not the MacGuffin the Infinity Stones were. So we put on our best, non-descriptive baseball hats and put together (entirely fictional) odds for who—or what—will cause the Avengers to assemble next.

With six films left on the Phase 4 docket, including Thor: Love and Thunder here’s a look at who’s most likely to rival Thanos’ arrival in the MCU.

Note: This list veers into some of the newer MCU projects, so if you aren’t caught up, read with caution.

Kang the Conqueror (-150)

Ever since his dramatic entrance to the MCU in the season one finale of Loki, “He Who Remains” has been the favorite to take the place of Thanos at the type of the MCU villain rankings.

We already know Jonathan Majors will be reprising the role of Kang The Conqueror when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in February 2023. Seeing as how Kang is a multiversal villian and could easily have multiple run-ins with our favorite heroes, her sure seems like the smart pick to take over for Thanos at the moment.

We’ll have to wait until the middle of next winter to find out this is just a massive red herring or not.

-Blake

Doctor Doom (+300)

It feels like there’s a good chance Dr. Doom will ultimately be the next “Thanos-level” big bad, though that wouldn’t properly describe how terrifyingly evil and powerful he is. He’s the smartest, winds up becoming one of the strongest and is a master of both science and mysticism.

All the multiversal warfare we’ve seen in the last two big cinematic features from the MCU properly establishes the setting where Marvel’s “Secret Wars” saga can take place. This was a multiversal war where Doom essentially plays God with the remaining MCU universes, brings them together and forms a Battle World where everyone fights for ultimate universal supremacy. It’s similar to the fight “He Who Remains” referred to in Loki.

The only issue with this theory is that Doom hasn’t actually been introduced yet. So, clearly, we’re a bit ahead of ourselves with this one.

-Sykes

Galactus (+500)

We can start off with the simple fact that he eats planets. Like, as a matter of survival. This cosmic creation feeds off of them due to hunger—which means that he won’t stop until he’s vanquished.

That sure sounds like a Thanos-level threat, especially when you consider Thanos at least wanted to leave those same planets 50 percent in tact.

And as much as the MCU kinda-sorta wants to forget about Eternals—AND THE GIANT CELESTIAL JUST RISING OUT OF THE OCEAN ON EARTH AT THE END OF IT THAT NO OTHER CHARACTER IN THE MCU HAS EVEN MENTIONED—we know there are plenty of things to fear in space.

Could the introduction of the Fantastic Four to the MCU also bring with it the Silver Surfer and Galactus? It was tried once before in the 2005-07 Fantastic Four reboot and didn’t exactly work. Maybe Feige & Co. see a better way to tell that story.

-Blake

The Beyonder (+1500)

One of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, The Beyonder first appeared as the villain of the original Secret Wars comic book event back in 1984 and returned as the villain in both the widely-reviled Secret Wars II and the 2015 Secret Wars.

The Beyonder is a god-like being from another multiverse (yes, that is a thing because comics books) who decides to use the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes and villains as toys to stage a huge fight for his own amusement. It would be tough to make this character work visually in a movie but he could certainly be reimagined as a more conventional character for Marvel Studios’ purposes.

-Scalici

Wanda Maximoff +2500

Spoiler warning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Wanda is a bonafide villain now. While I still have issues around how they got us from the end of Wandavision (remorse for her participation in Westview) to the beginning of MoM (willing to kill indiscriminately to find her children), there is no doubt that Scarlet Witch is a terrifying and formidable foe. Without the Darkhold it’s unlikely that she’s the BIG villain of the MCU, but it’s undeniable she’s a candidate.

-Caroline

The Darkhold +3000

Hear me out: What if the Thanos-level threat isn’t a person, but an object.

What if the Darkhold—which has so thoroughly corrupted everyone who’s tried to harness its spells and power—is actually the threat? Wanda was supposed to have destroyed all copies of the book across the multiverse at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we can’t be entirely sure.

That seems like the type of object you’d want to send multiple teams after at once to destroy, much like the Avengers did for the Infinity Stone time heist.

It’s a reach, but it’s certainly one to think about.

-Blake

Chthon (+4000)

Chthon is that bigger play and we got heavy references to the First Demon in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

For those of us who don’t know, Chthon is the demonic entity that actually wrote the Darkhold — the book used in the movie by Wanda and, later, Dr. Strange. He created the book from his writings transcribed in Wundagore Mountain where Wanda’s throne was located. He prophesied the creation of the Scarlet Witch.

In the comics, Chthon is an elder god of Earth created from the Demiurge, which is basically the Earth’s soul. Long story short, he became corrupt (obviously) and escaped the Earth to another dimension where he lies in wait for the day of his return. He left the Darkhold as an anchor to the Earth and has used many vessels to try and orchestrate his comeback.That’s a possible angle for a possible big bad if I’ve ever seen one.

-Sykes

Arishem (+5000)

Eternals was not widely liked (it’s really not that bad!!), but it could be possible that it gave us a new big bad in the Celestial Arishem. At the end of Eternals, Arishem appears to have swept away Sersi as punishment for the Eternals killing the celestial Tiamut (trying to describe this movie is wild). As a Celestial, Arishem is super strong and all-knowing and can float around space without any issues, so it would be pretty bad if he decided to let everyone feel his wrath. Might mean more Harry Styles as Eros, however!

-Caroline

Mephisto (+8000)

Back when we were young and foolish in the first stages of Disney’s MCU expansion on Disney+, Mephisto seemed almost like a sure thing to appear on the set of WandaVision.

It made complete sense that he may be behind everything going on with Wanda’s mysterious Hex and the birth of her twins, Billy and Tommy. In the comics, the boys were manifestations created by Wanda Maximoff using pieces of Mephisto’s soul. It’s possible they still could be here and that there’s a bigger play down the line for the Devil, himself, to appear in the MCU. But it seems as though there could be an even bigger play here.

-Sykes

Ultimate Reed Richards (+10000)

The MCU has already been introduced to the concept that not only does Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four exist, but he exists in many different forms from many different universes. One of the key villains of the 2015 Secret Wars comic event was a version of Reed from Earth 1610, better known to comic book fans as the Ultimate Universe. In his home universe, this version of Reed became a villain after his obsession to solve all the problems of the universe led him to do some less-than-heroic things like stretching his brain to become smarter and genetically engineering a race of superhumans…you know, villain stuff. This could be a really fun role for whoever ultimately plays Reed in the MCU to sink his teeth into.

-Scalici

Thunderbolt Ross (-10000)

An evergreen reminder on who remains the biggest bad of them all:

-Caroline