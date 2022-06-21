John Wall opts in for the 2022-23 season

Shams Charania: Houston Rockets’ John Wall’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has informed the organization that the guard exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall picks up contract option but his Rockets tenure might be near its end ift.tt/8fl10N6 – 7:18 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

For 47 million obvious reasons, John Wall picks up option with Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/for… – 6:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall picks up contract option but his Rockets tenure might be near its end houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

John Wall the last time he played a full season (78 games):

23.1 PPG

4.2 RPG

10.7 APG (2nd in the NBA)

2.0 SPG (1st in the NBA)

All Star

The Wizards were 4th in the East. pic.twitter.com/41sUDBDzQL – 4:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

John Wall has had a solid career:

19.1 PPG

4.3 RPG

9.1 APG

1.7 SPG

Will a contender trade for him? pic.twitter.com/pfWsS5JtYF – 4:29 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jake Fischer says if the Rockets are unable to move John Wall by free agency, they’re “probably going to be able to find a buyout agreement.” – 4:10 PM

Michael Scotto: Five-time All-Star John Wall has exercised his $47.4 million player option with the Houston Rockets. As reported on @hoopshype in April, the Rockets will look to trade Wall. If he’s not moved this summer, his agency, Klutch Sports, will work towards a buyout agreement. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 21, 2022

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022

Marcic Gortat: Of course he did !! 🔥🔥🔥 #topPG -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / June 8, 2022